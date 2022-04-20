ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins

By Alex Butler
 21 hours ago
April 20 (UPI) -- All-Star catcher Salvador Perez battled through vision issues to smash two home runs and led the Kansas City Royals to a comeback win over the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo.

Perez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk in the 4-3 victory Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium. He moved into the designated hitter slot because he experienced left-eye blurriness, a recurring issue for the veteran slugger.

"When it happened in 2020, it surprised me," Perez told reporters. "I got scared a little bit. But now I know how to handle it.

"I know what I have."

Second baseman Nicky Lopez and first baseman Hunter Dozier drove in the Royals' other two runs.

Neither team plated a run over the first three innings. Twins center fielder Nick Gordon tripled in the second at-bat of the fourth. Third baseman Gio Urshela singled in the next at-bat to give the Twins a 1-0 lead. Designated hitter Gary Sanchez doubled the lead with an RBI double two at-bats later.

Perez walked to the plate for his first home run in the second at-bat of the bottom of the fourth.

The veteran slugger hit starting pitcher Chris Archer's first pitch, an 88.2-mph slider, to left field for a 373-foot solo homer. That blast traveled 107 mph off his bat and towered 158 feet above the field before it cleared the fence, according to Statcast.

Shortstop Carlos Correa pushed the Twins lead to 3-1 with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. Lopez then drew a walk with the bases loaded to cut the deficit back to one run.

Perez led off the bottom of the sixth with his second homer. He settled in against Twins relief pitcher Tyler Duffey for that exchange.

Duffey missed the strike zone with his first pitch to Perez. Perez fouled off the next offering. Duffey's final pitch of the exchange coasted right over the middle of the plate.

Perez turned the fastball around and sent it to left field for a 388-foot solo shot. Dozier hit a 429-foot solo homer to left field two at-bats later for the final run of the night.

The Royals bullpen allowed just one hit and no runs over the final 4 2/3 innings to seal the win. Lopez and left fielder Andrew Benintendi recorded two hits apiece for the Royals.

Sanchez and first baseman Luis Arraez each went 2 for 4 for the Twins.

The Royals (4-5) host the Twins (4-7) in the second game of the three-game series at 8:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

