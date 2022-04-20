ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Voice of the people: Does Florida really need a private police force?

By The Ledger
 21 hours ago
Does Florida really need a private police force?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has his own private police force that is committing atrocities in Ukraine. Tell me again what Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to do with his newly created private police force here in Florida?

Nancy M. Simmons, Winter Haven

History is life’s guiding light

For those of us who are aware that history is life’s guiding light there is no chance that any political ploy which shackles our freedom of speech will make this a better world. Throughout our history there have been a multitude of political directives which were used to redirect our thinking and behavior. This is simply the latest attempt to control our lives.

If we "outlaw" the word gay then our children will automatically be heterosexual or back in the closet. If we do not refer to the act of slavery then the entire affair will disappear and our children will never know that we were once split into two countries.

Those times when laws and pogroms against certain groups such as Jews and Papists ruined the lives of many of them will silently disappear into the clouds of fantasy and the music of Brahms will once again fill our ears.

I look forward to the day when the word fart is permanently outlawed and the citizenry will be unaware that everyone passes gas. And don’t kid yourself, there is no politician who cares a whit about us when compared to how much he/she cares about reelection. Instead of wearing facemasks to protect ourselves from the boogieman we should probably be wearing earplugs.

Alex Kendziorski, Lakeland

Jeremy Paul
20h ago

If Gustafsfuerer DeathSantis wants his own Brown Shirts, bring it. Real Americans still have a 2nd Amendment that allows us to defend ourselves, especially against wingnut Nazis.

Christopher Kent
17h ago

"If we do not refer to the act of slavery then the entire affair will disappear and our children will never know..."... has anyone not been taught about slavery? Is there anyone teaching American history that doesn't acknowledge and teach about slavery?

Mary Johnson
17h ago

I can't believe how many people in Florida sounds like they never left the state of Florida. They are quick to tell people to leave the state. That's sad so many people lives in a bubble.

