Jace Rose (Riverside) to wrestle at Iowa Western

(Oakland) Iowa Western Community College is the next stop for Riverside wrestling standout Jace Rose.
The three time state place winner recently announced his commitment to the Reivers. Rose was the Class 1A state runner-up as a senior. He finished 2nd at 126 pounds to four time state champion Marcel Lopez (New London) by a 5-3 decision. Rose had placed fourth in the state in each of the two prior seasons. His career high school record was 169-18.
