Watch: Ohio’s Democratic candidates for governor discuss issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley took part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club at noon on Wednesday.

The program covered issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead the Buckeye State if elected.

The primary election will take place on May 3. The Democratic winner will face the Republican challenger on the Nov. 8 ballot.

As for a similar event with Republican candidates, CMC states, “With two of the three Republican gubernatorial candidates in Ohio announcing they won’t participate in debates, a GOP edition of CMC’s April 20 Democratic forum is unlikely.”

