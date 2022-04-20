ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

As Apple TV prepares to release 'They Call me Magic', Magic Johnson reflects on his Lansing roots

By Eli McKown
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEjnC_0fEaljo000

From a local Lansing, Michigan kid to, NBA star and finally a massive entertainment figure, former Michigan State guard Earvin “Magic” Johnson has cemented himself as a legend not only here in the Mitten State, but across the globe.

You all know his story, but now you can receive unprecedented access to it in the new Apple TV+ show, “They Call Me Magic”, that begins airing on April 22. The docuseries will dive into Johnson’s life starting at his humble beginnings in Lansing and moving all the way to the NBA. The story is told through interviews with his family, friends, coaches, teammates and Johnson himself. The docuseries will also cover his battle in changing the narrative with HIV and his current work in community activism.

In addition to his ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Johnson has continued to give back to underprivileged communities by providing scholarships to send kids to college, creating AIDS and HIV clinics and by helping provide broadband to students in need that struggled in the virtual world that COVID-19 created.

The Lansing area has been a big beneficiary of his outreach with scholarships and much more — all of which stemming from his love of the place he grew up.

"I love being a Spartan and I love the state of Michigan,” Johnson said. “(I've) been trying to create jobs for people who live there, create businesses there. That's never gonna leave me as long as my parents, brothers and sisters are still there and Michigan State — I'm going to always care about Lansing, but care about the state of Michigan and people who live in Michigan as well.”

While the Lansing area has benefitted from Johnson’s success and outreach, the former scrappy guard from Lansing Everett High School praises his hometown as well.

“Lansing was everything,” Johnson said. “I wouldn't be who I am, I wouldn’t have achieved everything in life. I got my values living in Lansing, my education being in Lansing, how to help other people being in Lansing. It really saved my whole life.”

“They took care of me, it really takes a village to raise somebody and that's exactly right for me. That village in Lansing, Michigan helped raise me, shake me, cheer for me and still cheering for me today. I loved growing up there and I wouldn't change anything that happened with me being raised in Lansing.”

With his friends and family still in the area, Johnson is constantly checking back in with those close to him, including those that contributed to the illustrious 1979 National Championship won by Michigan State in the legendary clash between Larry Bird and Johnson.

“I just talked to Greg Kelser yesterday, my former teammate at Michigan State, we won a national championship together,” Johnson said. “Another friend of mine, Dale Beard, who is now coaching at Lansing Sexton and was my running mate at guard when I played at Everett High School, I just talked to him two days ago. I always keep in touch with everybody from Lansing.”

One person featured in “They Call Me Magic” is Johnson’s mother, Christine Johnson. Magic Johnson credits his mother, who still lives in Lansing, for pushing him to give back to this community each time he makes his way home.

“One thing I love is that my mother has a gentle touch about herself,” Johnson said. “When I go home to Lansing, just to get that hug and to get her famous sweet potato pie and apple pie and to sit back and just talk to her, that really makes me feel good. She's going to come to L.A in a couple of weeks and stay with us for a month and I can't wait to see her. But she has influenced my life to give back. That's the reason I give back so much is because of my mother and I love her for that.”

Magic Johnson’s story airs on April 22, running at the same time as HBO MAX's "Winning time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" that shows a dramatized version of the Showtime Lakers depicted by actors.

Support student media! Please consider donating to The State News and help fund the future of journalism.

Share and discuss “As Apple TV prepares to release 'They Call me Magic', Magic Johnson reflects on his Lansing roots” on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar take issue with HBO’s ‘Winning Time’

Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were among former Los Angeles Lakers personnel who expressed their displeasure over their depictions in the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”. The series depicts the showtime era of the Lakers franchise. Jason Clarke plays West, Solomon Hughes plays Abdul-Jabbar,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Popculture

'Winning Time': Fans Show Love to HBO Series Amid Backlash From Lakers Legends

The first season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is winding down, and the series has received positive feedback from viewers. And because of that, the HBO series has been renewed for a second season. But as much as viewers love the show, the same can't be said for the Los Angeles Lakers legends who are being portrayed in the series. Some of the Lakers who have called out HBO for Winning Time are Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Duke star Paolo Banchero makes major announcment

The Duke Blue Devils had an excellent run in the 2021-22 college basketball season surrounded by the looming retirement of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski but ultimately fell short to their bitter rival in the Final Four, losing to North Carolina 81-77. The team was one of the most talented...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Kelser
Person
Magic Johnson
CinemaBlend

NBA Legend Jerry West Is So Mad About His Portrayal On HBO's Winning Time That He's Gotten Lawyers Involved

At this point, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that many members of the Los Angeles Lakers family are not pleased with HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The series has drawn the ire of a few big names, including former players Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Jerry West, who brought the franchise championships as both a player and general manager has become the latest to speak out on the production. And he’s so upset that he’s gotten his lawyers involved.
NBA
AOL Corp

Jerry West demands apology, retraction over his portrayal in HBO's Lakers TV show

Jerry West has seen “Winning Time” on HBO, and he’s not happy. The former Los Angeles Lakers executive officially demanded a retraction and an apology from HBO and executive producer Adam McKay on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. West called his portrayal in the show, which is currently airing weekly on HBO, a "a baseless and malicious assault” on his character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

Jerry West Tears Down HBO’s ‘Winning Time’

Magic Johnson isn’t the only member of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise that has taken issue with HBO’s portrayal of the legendary franchise in their new series, Winning Time. Recently, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West voiced his displeasure with the series. According to a report from Variety, West feels the series has “caused great distress” to him and his family.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Spartan
CNBC

This ‘Shark Tank’ company brought in $130,000 in 6 days – and Mark Cuban wants the Dallas Mavericks to use its products

For years, Rashid Mahdi and Intisar Bashir's company flew under the radar. The husband-and-wife duo launched Columbus, Ohio-based Browndages, which sells a diverse array of skin-toned bandages, in 2018. On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," the co-founders said that sales were initially slow — until June 2020, when Black Lives Matter protests swept across the U.S.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
ETOnline.com

Jerry West Requests Retraction for Portrayal in HBO's 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'

Jerry West wants a retraction issued for his portrayal in HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, who went on to work as head coach before ultimately serving as general manager of the team between 1982 and 2000, is seeking an apology, retraction and damages from HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, according to a letter sent by West's attorney, Skip Miller, and obtained by ET.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals His Feelings On ‘Winning Time’

HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty attempts to bring the Showtime Lakers to life with an entertaining, but reflective take on the NBA dynasty. While the series has already been renewed for a second season, a core member of the story isn’t entertained. On Tuesday,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jerry West demands retraction after portrayal in 'Winning Time'

There are TV viewers out there who are enjoying the new HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers". Jerry West is definitely not one of them. According to ESPN, the former Los Angeles Lakers executive is demanding a retraction and an apology in a letter sent by his legal team this week, calling his portrayal in the series "a baseless and malicious assault" on his integrity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
254
Followers
118
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy