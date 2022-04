TheScore's Dan Wilkins, Justin Boone, and Daniel Valente break down the 2022 NFL Draft with rankings and analysis for the prospects available at every position. Wilson is a versatile, game-breaking wideout with all the traits to be an instant star at the next level. The 21-year-old isn't the most precise route-runner yet, but he creates separation with his short-area quickness and burst. A giant catch radius allows him to haul in anything thrown in his vicinity and he's a serious problem for defenders once the ball is in his hands. Wilson projects to be a high-volume top target capable of producing at all levels of the field. And there's room for him to grow if he tightens up his playing style - eliminating some of the unnecessary steps, jumps, and flailing - in an effort to be more efficient in his routes.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO