JANESVILLE Things went so well for the Janesville Craig softball team Tuesday that the Cougars only had to bat twice. Craig scored 10 runs in the first inning and 14 more in the second en route to a 24-0 win over Madison La Follette. The Big Eight Conference game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex was called in the middle of the third inning per La Follette’s request. ...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO