Movies

M Night Shyamalan’s new movie Knock at the Cabin starts filming

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed filmmaker M Night Shyamalan is officially back behind the camera for his next big thriller movie. Taking to social media, the director revealed that production is now fully underway as filming has begun for his upcoming – and very secretive – flick, Knock at the Cabin....

www.thedigitalfix.com

CinemaBlend

At 79 Years, Harrison Ford Is Still A Beast On The Indiana Jones 5 Set, As Mads Mikkelsen Details Crazy Workout After Night Shoot

When Harrison Ford started shooting Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first Indiana Jones movie, in late June of 1980, he was just about to turn 38 years old. Flash-forward to Indiana Jones 5’s principal photography, Ford was 79 years old during most of that period. However, according to Mads Mikkelsen, one of his costars on the upcoming movie, Ford is still a beast at his older age, as evidenced by the crazy workout Mikkelsen saw him do following a night shoot.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
People

Jeff Goldblum Says He, Sam Neill and Laura Dern 'Fell Back into Step' in Jurassic World Dominion

Almost 30 years have passed since Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum first set foot on Isla Nublar, but some things never change. "We totally fell back into step," Goldblum, 69, tells PEOPLE of his costars, whom he reunites with onscreen in the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion. They first all appeared together in 1993's Jurassic Park, the kickoff film to the dinosaur franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hit Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Reboot Debuts First Trailer

A hit Arnold Schwarzenegger movie reboot has dropped its first trailer, which you can watch below! Eraser: Reborn is a reboot of the 1996 film by Chuck Russell, which starred Schwarzenegger as John Kruger, a U.S. Marshall in the Witness Security Protection Program who specializes in "erasing" the identities of key witnesses for the government (Vanessa L. Williams) by faking their deaths. The film was another hit for Schwarzenegger in the mid-1990s – although critics were less kind to the film.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Sordid Culture of Celebrity Enablers

Click here to read the full article. The latest act in the very public unraveling of Johnny Depp began last week in a courtroom in northern Virginia, pulling back the curtain on the secretive world of celebrity enablers and hangers-on. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million for describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece. That revived allegations she made when the couple divorced in 2016 — about which they had each promised to remain silent — and in Depp’s view the public characterization could not go unchallenged. But after...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
Variety

Will Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Dethrone ‘The Batman’ at the Box Office?

Click here to read the full article. After three weeks atop domestic box office charts, “The Batman” will face competition from a nearly endangered Hollywood species: movie stars. At a time when familiar franchises, not big-name talent, have been dictating commercial success, Paramount is banking on the combined wattage of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to lure audiences to “The Lost City,” a screwball romantic comedy that opens in theaters this weekend and harkens back to a genre that has mostly fallen out of favor with moviegoers. Buoyed by strong reviews and A-list actors, including a cameo from Brad Pitt and villainous...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Jamie Dornan Got Backlash For Fifty Shades Of Grey And Robert Pattinson Got It For Batman, The Irish Actor Shares His Own Honest Feelings

When movie buffs cannot picture specific actors taking on certain roles, they have no problems expressing their honest (and sometimes blunt) opinions. Well, Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan also has no issue sharing his in return. The Irish actor has, after all, received his fair share of backlash for playing Christian Grey. And his friend, Robert Pattinson, can relate to this, as there were plenty of people who were against him playing Bruce Wayne in The Batman. With this, Dornan shared honest feelings about the backlash both him and Pattinson have received.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Movies: From ‘John Wick’ to ‘The Matrix’ Films

When it comes to action movie stars, Keanu Reeves has been a force to be reckoned with since his emergence in the acting world in the 1990s. From blood-pumping action movies to romantic roles to a few comedic entries, Reeves has proved that he’s talented and versatile. Not to mention, he’s got his own position as one of the most likable and nicest people in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

Hulu's Alien Movie: 5 Things I Want To See In The Film

Whenever people ask what is the proper way to watch the Alien movies in order, I tell them to start with the 1979 original, move on to James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, Aliens, and then stop. That should tell you everything you need to know about my own personal feelings for the franchise overall. However, upon recent news, I might be open to the possibility of changing my answer.
MOVIES
LocalNewsMatters.org

Pass the Remote: Must-see movies at Sonoma International Film Festival, plus Richard Linklater’s new animation

The Sonoma International Film Festival turns 25 this week, and my, oh my, how the organizers are pulling out all the stops to celebrate that milestone. Festivities kick off Wednesday with a bang, a special screening of the Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum screwball comedy adventure “The Lost City” at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. Directors Aaron and Adam Nee are slated to attend the well-reviewed film, opening Friday in area theaters.
SONOMA, CA

