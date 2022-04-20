COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Climbs Above 7 Percent Amid Wave Of New Cases

Here's the latest COVID-19 update in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D

The positive COVID-19 infection rate and hospitalizations are both spiking in Connecticut as the state contends with the most recent wave of new cases.

In the past seven days, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there have been more than 61,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered, resulting in a total of 4,521 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 7.35 percent positivity rate.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 37 more COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 150 statewide.

As of Tuesday, April 19, officials said that more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 2.75 million have completed the vaccination process.

The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million first booster shots and 70,000 second boosters.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on April 19:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 48 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 205,991 (2,706 deaths);

New Haven: 197,674 (2,814);

Hartford: 178,931 (3,127);

New London: 55,558 (657);

Litchfield: 32,105 (456);

Middlesex: 28,446 (479);

Windham: 25,858 (301);

Tolland: 20,831 (272);

Unknown: 2,218 (1).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

