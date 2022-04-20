ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This 1969 Chevy Camaro

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 21 hours ago
You can own this dream Chevy muscle car for a small donation!

For Chevy enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than a first generation Chevy Camaro. It’s one of the most popular cars of all time, especially when you are talking about American made performance cars. Collectors go wild for examples like the 1969 Chevy Camaro SS in any condition, but when they’re in the condition of this Camaro, it becomes a car anyone would want to own and one collectors would pay big money to have. However, this restored 1969 Camaro SS can be yours for as little as $3, thanks to Dream Giveaway.

The newest car up for grabs through Dream Giveaway is a fully restored 1969 Chevy Camaro Super Sport, finished in a red on red. It’s powered by a performance built Chevy Small Block 350 cubic inch V8 engine, which is backed by a fast-shifting four speed manual Muncie transmission. The engine has $20K in performance upgrades to punch it up to putting out 400 horsepower, with help from an upgraded cam, heads, and bottom end. It exhales through a dual exhaust system that gives it an amazing note.

This turnkey restored 1969 Chevy Camaro its a real deal Super Sport and comes with its original window sticker, owner’s manual, pre-delivery checklist, and warranty card. For as little as $3, which is actually a donation to a charitable cause, you can win this Camaro. As a Motorious reader, you get bonus entries on donations of $25 and up. Don’t miss this opportunity!

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it's special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we're covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

