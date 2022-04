Marten Transport had a record-breaking first quarter, with all-time highs in several key categories. Operating revenue was a record at $287.3 million, up 28.8% from the first quarter of 2021, but it was boosted significantly by fuel surcharge revenue, which came in at $42 million. That was up from $24.9 million from the prior year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO