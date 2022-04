ASHLAND - Ashland residents will come together to spruce up their community on Saturday April 30 as part of the third annual “Make Ashland Sparkle.”. The community-wide clean-up and beautification effort will focus on picking up litter along major streets, painting fire hydrants and trash cans, and sprucing up mulch beds downtown and in city parks. In addition, there are opportunities to help with projects in two county parks — staining pavilions and observation towers both at Byers Woods and Audubon Wetlands Preserve, according to the rotary club’s news release.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO