Chef's Quick Tip: BLT Flatbread

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 21 hours ago
This week, Chef Adrian Urena of Atria Senior Living shows Tina Redwine how to make a BLT flatbread.

Ingredients:

1 ea. Flat Bread

1 tbsp Garlic Parmesan Sauce

1/3 cup Roma Tomato, small dice

2 oz Mozzarella, Shredded

1/3 cup Arugula

1 oz bacon, 3 slices, cooked, drained, cut in 1/2" squares

1 tsp Citrus Vinaigrette (see subrecipe)

Instructions:

1. Spread Garlic Parmesan sauce on flat bread

2. Sprinkle with shredded mozzarella

3. Put bacon pieces on top of flat bread

5. Bake in merry chef on flatbread setting

4. In a stainless steel bowl toss the arugula and diced tomato with the citrus vinaigrette

5. Cut the flatbread in four sections and top the hot flatbread with the dressed tomato and arugula

