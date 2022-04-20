Chef's Quick Tip: BLT Flatbread

Every once in a while, Outback Steakhouse pulls out all the stops and decides to completely revamp their menu. Guilty Eats reports that the steakhouse chain decided to overhaul its menu back in 2020 and added in some items like a filet mignon and lobster, as well as a sirloin with a side of ribs. These protein-packed entrées may have gotten folks almost as excited as the Three Cheese Steak Dip or Bloomin' Fried Chicken that came out at the same time, per FSR magazine. The complete about-face took place as a result of the pandemic and new guidelines that the government put into place, and Outback Steakhouse responded in kind.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO