ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Father and son among 6 charged in drug bust involving fentanyl, cocaine at Memphis homes

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 21 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people, including a father and son, were arrested after a drug bust involving two Memphis homes.

On April 19, Memphis Police officers executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Cannon Street while other officers executed a still watch in the 1300 block of Gaither Street.

When officers entered the home on Cannon, they found a suspect identified as Jamarius Duncan in the kitchen, where he was detained.

Another suspect, Jamie Merritt, was detained in a bedroom, and James Cathey, Jr., was detained in a bathroom, according to an affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHD6e_0fEab09Q00
drug bust (SCSO)

Detectives saw another suspect, identified as Jessie Cathey, running from the back of the home. He was detained at Orgill and Danavant.

According to police, Jessie had active warrants for his arrest, and he had a clear plastic bag consistent with fentanyl.

Inside the home, police found a backpack containing what appeared to be marijuana and $1,420, the affidavit said.

A detective found what appeared to be 51 alprazolam pills in a pan of grease. The pills were inscribed with G3722.

Detectives also found a loaded gun inside a trash can.

An AR1 extreme rifle was found inside a bedroom closet, and $300 was found inside a jacket pocket in another room, police said.

A detective saw a digital scale in the living room and two bags of marijuana on the kitchen floor.

According to police, Jamie Merritt had a handgun in her car.

While detectives were searching the home, officers saw suspect James Cathey, Sr., leaving the home on Gaither Street. He was holding a Mason jar, which he handed to another suspect identified as Christopher Sanders, who was coming out of a vacant home, police said.

Both men were detained.

Sanders had active warrants for his arrest, police said.

The Mason jar appeared to contain marijuana and cocaine.

Police found a loaded gun inside a master bedroom, which James Cathey, Sr., said belonged to him, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also found marijuana on a nightstand and the living room.

All suspects were placed in custody and taken to jail.

Records show the group faces the following charges:

Jamie Merritt - possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Sanders - two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jamarius Duncan - two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie Cathey - possession of a controlled substance.

James Cathey, Sr. - two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

James Cathey, Jr. - possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Jo Macklin
16h ago

Good job officers! Now get thousands of more. Make Memphis known for something other than crime.

Reply(2)
5
Related
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges

MARION, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said. The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, […]
MARION, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Memphis Police#Father And Son#Fentanyl#Drug Paraphernalia#G3722
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust. Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).
HATTIESBURG, MS
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
98K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy