Father and son among 6 charged in drug bust involving fentanyl, cocaine at Memphis homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people, including a father and son, were arrested after a drug bust involving two Memphis homes.

On April 19, Memphis Police officers executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Cannon Street while other officers executed a still watch in the 1300 block of Gaither Street.

When officers entered the home on Cannon, they found a suspect identified as Jamarius Duncan in the kitchen, where he was detained.

Another suspect, Jamie Merritt, was detained in a bedroom, and James Cathey, Jr., was detained in a bathroom, according to an affidavit.

Detectives saw another suspect, identified as Jessie Cathey, running from the back of the home. He was detained at Orgill and Danavant.

According to police, Jessie had active warrants for his arrest, and he had a clear plastic bag consistent with fentanyl.

Inside the home, police found a backpack containing what appeared to be marijuana and $1,420, the affidavit said.

A detective found what appeared to be 51 alprazolam pills in a pan of grease. The pills were inscribed with G3722.

Detectives also found a loaded gun inside a trash can.

An AR1 extreme rifle was found inside a bedroom closet, and $300 was found inside a jacket pocket in another room, police said.

A detective saw a digital scale in the living room and two bags of marijuana on the kitchen floor.

According to police, Jamie Merritt had a handgun in her car.

While detectives were searching the home, officers saw suspect James Cathey, Sr., leaving the home on Gaither Street. He was holding a Mason jar, which he handed to another suspect identified as Christopher Sanders, who was coming out of a vacant home, police said.

Both men were detained.

Sanders had active warrants for his arrest, police said.

The Mason jar appeared to contain marijuana and cocaine.

Police found a loaded gun inside a master bedroom, which James Cathey, Sr., said belonged to him, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also found marijuana on a nightstand and the living room.

All suspects were placed in custody and taken to jail.

Records show the group faces the following charges:

Jamie Merritt - possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Sanders - two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jamarius Duncan - two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie Cathey - possession of a controlled substance.

James Cathey, Sr. - two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

James Cathey, Jr. - possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

