Extraterrestrial mining would emulate 'tears of wine' phenomenon

Since time immemorial, Indigenous peoples worldwide have observed, tracked and memorised all the visible objects in the night sky.
This ancient star knowledge was meticulously ingrained with practical knowledge of the land, sky, waters, community and the Dreaming — and passed down through generations.
One of the most well-known and celebrated Aboriginal constellations is the Emu in the Sky, which appears in the southern sky early in the year. It is an example of a dark constellation, which means it’s characterised by particularly dark patches in the sky, rather than stars.
Conversely, space technology companies such as Starlink are increasingly competing to dominate...
