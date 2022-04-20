ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Extraterrestrial mining would emulate 'tears of wine' phenomenon

By Florida Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTears of wine is a phenomenon frequently observed as a ring of wine formed near the top of the glass generates droplets that fall back into the wine. This phenomenon can be explained by the Marangoni effect driven by the...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Mining Equipment#Tears Of Wine
BGR.com

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronaut Chris Hadfield says that he has seen ‘countless things in the sky that he cannot explain’

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has said that he has seen “countless things in the sky” that he does not understand.The former astronaut, who served as the commander of the International Space Station and was a fighter pilot in the Canadian air force, made the comment ahead of a United States government report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that will be released next month.However Mr Hadfield said that despite such mysteries, “to see something in the sky that you don’t understand and then to immediately conclude that it’s intelligent life from another solar system is the height of foolishness and lack...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A 'rogue rocket' collided with the Moon, causing a crater

A rare piece of space debris collided with the moon last month, causing a crater on the moon's surface, the first piece of space junk to cause a crater on the moon, according to National Geographic. Around 7:25 a.m. ET on March 4, experts estimate, a discarded rocket stage that's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

Incredible NASA Photos of Other Planets

Perhaps the most commonly reproduced photograph in human history is known as “The Blue Marble Shot.” The famous photo, taken from the Saturn V Rocket in 1972, was the first and only photo taken by a person that showed Earth in its entirety. (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” clues about planet Earth?) Humans have […]
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

NASA Beamed a Doctor to The ISS in a World-First 'Holoportation' Achievement

There's never been a house call quite like this. In a first for telepresence communication, a NASA flight surgeon was 'holoported' to the International Space Station (ISS), appearing and conversing as a virtual presence in real time, hundreds of miles above the surface of Earth. If it sounds like Star Trek, you're not too far off. (After all, Star Trek: Voyager did feature an artificial physician who was a holographic projection.) But this isn't science fiction. When NASA flight surgeon Josef Schmid was beamed up to the ISS in October of last year, the illusion was made possible thanks to Microsoft's 'holoportation' technology,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

Paleontologists Find Fossilized Remains of a Dinosaur Possibly Killed in Earth’s Fifth Mass Extinction Event

Paleontologists claim to have found a fossilized leg belonging to a dinosaur that may have perished when an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, reports BBC's Jonathan Amos. The well-known impact event is often linked to the decimation of non-avian dinosaurs, which ushered in the rise of mammals. Very few dinosaur bones date to the final few thousand years before the impact, so having a dinosaur that could be direct evidence to the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction would be astounding, per the BBC.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Ars takes a clean-room tour of JPL’s asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft

Ars Technica had the opportunity to tour NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California this week, suiting up for a clean-room sneak peek at the Psyche spacecraft now nearing completion. This ambitious mission, named after the eponymous asteroid it will explore, is due to launch in August on a Falcon Heavy rocket. Scientists are hopeful that learning more about this unusual asteroid will advance our understanding of planet formation and the earliest days of our Solar System.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Satellites' lasers reveal changes in Earth's water movement

Understanding climate change and its effects on humans, animals, and natural spaces requires studying Earth as a whole, interconnected system. Water movement on Earth, in particular, is a process that affects everything from global climate to the smallest habitats. In 2018, NASA and the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Thousands of satellites are polluting Australian skies, and threatening ancient Indigenous astronomy practices

Since time immemorial, Indigenous peoples worldwide have observed, tracked and memorised all the visible objects in the night sky. This ancient star knowledge was meticulously ingrained with practical knowledge of the land, sky, waters, community and the Dreaming — and passed down through generations. One of the most well-known and celebrated Aboriginal constellations is the Emu in the Sky, which appears in the southern sky early in the year. It is an example of a dark constellation, which means it’s characterised by particularly dark patches in the sky, rather than stars. Conversely, space technology companies such as Starlink are increasingly competing to dominate...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy