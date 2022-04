The Sims 4 debug cheat is the key that lets you use everything the game has to offer, meaning you can access all sorts including career unlocks, expansion pack contents, and a whole lot more. If you've ever been made aware of something within The Sims 4 that has caught your eye, then this cheat can place it at your fingertips. Whether you're looking to put the finishing touches to your latest creation or construct a home from scratch, you can use this method to unlock more than 1,200 new items that wouldn't otherwise be available. If that sounds like far too tempting an offer to refuse, then here's everything you need to know about using the Sims 4 debug cheat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO