Law Firm Offers 4/20 Free Sober Rides

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride | March 22. Several years ago my family visited a Tampa attraction. This included my high school age daughter and her football player boyfriend. When they were seated on a ride, the bar holding the passengers in would not latch over the 6-foot-8, 300-pound young man. The attendant, who was not much older than my daughter, told him to just hold onto the bar. My daughter told him that they would not be riding, and they exited the ride. The Orlando tragedy has made me revisit what might have been. My heart goes out to the family of that young man and all that they will never be able to see him accomplish.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO