North Myrtle Beach, SC

Power restored to thousands of Santee Cooper customers in North Myrtle Beach

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wpde.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of Santee Cooper Customers...

wpde.com

tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is always a fun, family-friendly getaway with 60 miles of beachfront, celebrity-designed golf courses, and endless outdoor activities. But don't sleep on the city's culinary scene, which has its fair share of buffets and seafood shacks, but also old-school Italian spots, no-frills barbecue joints, Mexican cantinas, and even creative vegetarian and gluten-free eateries. Whether you're craving a Southern meat-and-three, a giant slice of pizza, or fancy seafood with an ocean view, these 15 restaurants are the best in the Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County one step closer to permanent road fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved one step closer to permanent road fees Tuesday night by passing the first-reading of an ordinance. Councilman Mark Causey said the fee is needed in order to keep the roads maintained, whether that’s with resurfacing, paving or anything else. Horry County currently charges $50 per year for […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Santee Cooper Customers
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in collision with firetruck near Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt early Monday morning when an SUV collided with a firetruck just outside Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash killed Christopher Wayne McManus, 42, of Batesburg, South Carolina, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. It happened about 12:45 a.m. on […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash on Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger was injured Sunday evening in a crash on Kings Highway near Pinewood Road, according to Myrtle Beach police. It happened about 7 p.m., and the southbound lanes of the road remained closed until just after 9:30 p.m., police said. No additional details were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach fashion show sees overwhelming support

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Welvista, a health service company based in Columbia hosted its first charity gala called “SPLASH” in Myrtle Beach Thursday night. The event included ballet performances from the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre and a fashion show that featured designs by swimwear designer Tara Grinna. Juanita Wright, CEO of Welvista said the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Highway 501 reopened after crash that closed northbound lane near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have reopened Highway 501 North near Conway after a crash Sunday morning near Highway 701 closed one lane of the highway, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. As of 11:50 a.m., traffic remained very heavy on Highway 501 North. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Fire Department unveils new ambulances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New state-of-the-art ambulances will soon hit the streets of Myrtle Beach. Officials say the two new rigs are equipped with a self-lifting stretcher loader, exterior compartments for turnout gear and the newest technology. They will replace two older ambulances that have more than 15,000...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

