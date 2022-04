ROSEBURG, Ore. - The sheriff cautioned the public Thursday after reports of door-to-door sales people forcing their way into people's homes in Douglas County. "There have been several reports over the last couple days of door-to-door sales people selling aromatherapy/air purifier/diffuser products," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. "In some of these reports, the sales person has pushed their way into the home of a person who has said they are not interested. The sales person, usually a female, appears to be alone but when she leaves, she gets into a vehicle (a grey Chevy Suburban or a White Ford Explorer) that is occupied by two males."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO