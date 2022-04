Silk and wool may seem like an unusual pairing, but art centered on these two fibers will be displayed in the Doña Ana Arts & Cultural Center, 250 W Amador Ave., in April. Fiber artists in silk and wool and Navajo-Churro Wool production and uses will be available at several points in the month to discuss their work and processes. The artists displaying work in weaving include Patricia Dunn, Ric Rao and Svea Peterson. Judy Licht will exhibit works with dyes on silk.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 26 DAYS AGO