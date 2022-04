The Poteet High School BBQ team has already earned their way to State after smoking the competition at the Texas High School BBQ Cook-Off in Tilden on March 26. This was their first high school competition. Winning second place overall team, the Poteet Strawberry Smokers placed first with their chicken and second with their ribs and brisket. They also had a fourth-place brisket and took eighth in dessert.

POTEET, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO