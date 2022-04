ALAMOSA - The Alamosa and Monte Vista high school girls golf teams competed at the Montezuma-Cortez Invitational on Tuesday at the Conquistador Golf Course. Alamosa was sixth with 306 and it was led by Kayla Median who tied for 12th with a 94, Morgan Ortega who was 17th with a 97, Kailyn Vigil, who was 34th with a 115, and Anika Najera who tied for 40th with a 131.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO