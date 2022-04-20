ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

One month on, cause of China Eastern crash still a mystery

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwccQ_0fEZw1Un00

One month after a China Eastern passenger jet crash ed mid-flight, killing all 132 people on board, investigators say they have not determined a cause.

A report issued Wednesday by the Civil Aviation Administration of China said no abnormalities had been found in the plane, its crew or external elements such as bad weather.

The report said investigators are still attempting to extract data from the heavily damaged black box flight data and voice recorders that might offer insight into the plane’s condition and the crew’s actions in the final minutes of the flight.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is helping download information from the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder.

Both black boxes are being analyzed by U.S. experts at a government lab in Washington, D.C.

The China Eastern Boeing 737-800 went into a sudden nosedive, appeared to briefly recover, and then slammed into the ground in a mountainous area on March 21. The crew made no report of problems before losing contact with air traffic control.

The crash left a 20-meter- (65-foot-) deep crater in a mountainside, shattered the plane and set off a fire in the surrounding forest. More than 49,000 pieces of plane debris were found. It took two days to find the cockpit voice recorder and six days for the flight data recorder, which was buried 1.5 meters (5 feet) underground.

Flight MU5735 with 123 passengers and nine crew members was headed from the city of Kunming in southwestern China to Guangzhou, a provincial capital and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong in the southeast.

In addition to analyzing flight data, investigators will continue subjecting wreckage to scientific tests in search of clues, the report said.

China Eastern, one of four major Chinese airlines , and its subsidiaries grounded all their Boeing 737-800s, more than 200 planes, following the crash but have since returned them to service. The airline said the grounding was a precaution, not a sign of any problem with the planes, which are among the most relied upon by airlines worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Eastern#Air Traffic Control#Hong Kong#Aircraft#Traffic Accident
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Nightwatch Spotted Flying Over Europe

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over the English Channel, as tensions continue to rise with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
ABC News

ABC News

616K+
Followers
149K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy