Randy Blythe Has COVID, Lamb of God Name Temporary Tour Fill-In

By Chad Childers
 1 day ago
Lamb of God have had Phil Demmel on call to fill in when needed on guitar, but what happens when your singer gets sick? Well, the show will go on, as Lamb of God have announced at least one fill-in for the COVID-stricken Randy Blythe, with Chimaira's Mark Hunter among those...

#Covid
