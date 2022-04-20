ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Legislature to Consider Terminating Reedy Creek Improvement District and Others in Special Session

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that this week’s special session of the legislature will not only be considering congressional redistricting. “They also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District,” DeSantis said....

Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
