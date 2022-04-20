ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sofinnova Partners Announces New Investment in Nephris, an Innovative Biotech Targeting Chronic Kidney Diseases

Milan-Based Nephris Has Raised €3 Million in Seed Financing To Explore New Therapies for Diabetic Nephropathy, a Complication of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London and Milan, announced...

Related
Benzinga

Clever Leaves Partners With Biom Therapeutics As Supplier Of Pharmaceutical-Grade CBD Used In Clinical Trials

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW, announced a two-year supply agreement with American, clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, Biom Therapeutics to provide high quality CBD isolate. Clever Leaves has already provided Biom Therapeutics with the first shipment of EU GMP compliant CBD isolate to be manufactured by Biom into formulations for use...
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
biospace.com

Astellas Abandons Tumultuous Gene Therapy Program, Loses $390M

Today, Astellas announced that after evaluating its gene therapy for patients with X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), dubbed AT132, it revised its eligible treatment population and any likely future product label. The company chose to book an impairment loss of intangible assets as other expenses. This loss adds up to about...
Nature.com

Proton pump inhibitors affect capecitabine efficacy in patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer: a multicenter retrospective study

The association between capecitabine efficacy and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) is controversial. Here, we determined whether co-administration of PPIs affects the real-world effectiveness of capecitabine. This retrospective observational study included consecutive patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer (CRC) who received adjuvant capecitabine monotherapy or CapeOX (capecitabine and oxaliplatin) between January 2009 and December 2014 at nine participating institutions. The primary endpoint was the difference in relapse-free survival (RFS) between patients who received PPIs and those who did not and was estimated using the Kaplan"“Meier method. Overall survival (OS) was the secondary endpoint. Multivariable analysis of RFS and OS was performed using a Cox proportional hazards model, propensity score adjustment, and inverse probability of treatment weighting (IPTW) analyses. Data from 606 patients were evaluated, 54 of whom had received a PPI. PPI-treated patients tended to have poorer RFS and OS than patients treated without PPIs. The hazard ratio for RFS with capecitabine monotherapy was 2.48 (95% confidence interval: 1.22"“5.07). These results were consistent with sensitivity analyses performed using propensity score adjustment and IPTW methods. Co-administration of PPIs may reduce the effectiveness of capecitabine and negatively impact patients with stage II"“III CRC.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FDA Approves Direct Biologics to Proceed with a Landmark Phase 3 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Trial

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Biologics, a regenerative biotechnology company with a groundbreaking extracellular vesicle (EV) platform technology, announced today that the FDA has approved the company to proceed with its Phase 3 clinical trial using its investigational EV drug, ExoFlo, to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to Covid-19. Direct Biologics is the first and only EV company to receive FDA Phase 3 approval for an Investigational New Drug (IND) indication to date.
MedicalXpress

Research supports development of new suppressor-tRNA-based gene therapies

Gene therapy researchers at UMass Chan Medical School have shown the first evidence that a suppressor transfer RNA (tRNA) therapy can restore protein production up to six months after treatment in a mouse model of the rare genetic disease mucopolysaccharidosis type I, according to a new paper published in Nature.
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify new molecular strategies for tackling aggressive form of leukemia

A discovery by researchers at the University of Sussex has the potential to benefit leukemia patients by opening up new treatment strategies for treating the disease. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is an aggressive form of leukemia which impacts a type of white blood cell (leukocyte) normally responsible for fighting infection and preventing tissue damage. There are around 3,000 new cases of AML in the UK annually, but the disease has a poor prognosis and high rates of relapse, as current chemotherapies are both highly toxic and ineffective.
Nature.com

Engineered cellular immunotherapies in cancer and beyond

This year marks the tenth anniversary of cell therapy with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-modified T cells for refractory leukemia. The widespread commercial approval of genetically engineered T cells for a variety of blood cancers offers hope for patients with other types of cancer, and the convergence of human genome engineering and cell therapy technology holds great potential for generation of a new class of cellular therapeutics. In this Review, we discuss the goals of cellular immunotherapy in cancer, key challenges facing the field and exciting strategies that are emerging to overcome these obstacles. Finally, we outline how developments in the cancer field are paving the way for cellular immunotherapeutics in other diseases.
MedicalXpress

Targeting "anti-tumor" genes to provide better treatment for leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common blood cancers in adults. The disease originates in B cells—the part of the immune system that produces antibodies—and then evolves slowly, typically affecting older people. Today, the best method of treating severe forms of CLL is chemotherapy, potentially supplemented by healthy stem-cell transplants. But new therapies, possibly less invasive and more effective, are currently being developed, and they could be enhanced considerably by a deeper understanding of how genetics contributes to disease susceptibility.
CANCER
biospace.com

Better Together: Biopharma Companies Team Up Against Complex Diseases

The past week has seen global biopharmaceutical companies teaming up to pool their respective resources against difficult-to-treat tumors, CNS diseases and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Here’s a closer look at three of them. Biocytogen and CtM Hope to Turn Cold to Hot. Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals, based in Beijing, announced a new...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Therapeutic impact of BET inhibitor BI 894999 treatment: backtranslation from the clinic

BET inhibitors have been tested in several clinical trials where, despite encouraging preclinical results, substantial clinical benefit in monotherapy remains limited. This work illustrates the translational challenges and reports new data around the novel BET inhibitor, BI 894999. At clinically achievable concentrations, mechanistic studies were carried out to study pathway modulation and rational drug combinations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SLC1A1-mediated cellular and mitochondrial influx of R-2-hydroxyglutarate in vascular endothelial cells promotes tumor angiogenesis in IDH1-mutant solid tumors

Mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (mIDH1) drives tumorigenesis via producing oncometabolite R-2-hydroxyglutarate (R-2-HG) across various tumor types. However, mIDH1 inhibitors appear only effective in hematological tumors. The therapeutic benefit in solid tumors remains elusive, likely due to the complex tumor microenvironment. In this study, we discover that R-2-HG produced by IDH1-mutant tumor cells is preferentially imported into vascular endothelial cells and remodels mitochondrial respiration to promote tumor angiogenesis, conferring a therapeutic vulnerability in IDH1-mutant solid tumors. Mechanistically, SLC1A1, a Na+-dependent glutamate transporter that is preferentially expressed in endothelial cells, facilitates the influx of R-2-HG from the tumor microenvironment into the endothelial cells as well as the intracellular trafficking of R-2-HG from cytoplasm to mitochondria. R-2-HG hijacks SLC1A1 to promote mitochondrial Na+/Ca2+ exchange, which activates the mitochondrial respiratory chain and fuels vascular endothelial cell migration in tumor angiogenesis. SLC1A1 deficiency in mice abolishes mIDH1-promoted tumor angiogenesis as well as the therapeutic benefit of mIDH1 inhibitor in solid tumors. Moreover, we report that HH2301, a newly discovered mIDH1 inhibitor, shows promising efficacy in treating IDH1-mutant cholangiocarcinoma in preclinical models. Together, we identify a new role of SLC1A1 as a gatekeeper of R-2-HG-mediated crosstalk between IDH1-mutant tumor cells and vascular endothelial cells, and demonstrate the therapeutic potential of mIDH1 inhibitors in treating IDH1-mutant solid tumors via disrupting R-2-HG-promoted tumor angiogenesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Neutralizing antibody and T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in hematopoietic cell transplant recipients

Current availability of various vaccination platforms against SARS-CÎ¿V-2 generates optimism toward the development of robust herd immunity and end of the pandemic. For particular populations however, such as the hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients who represent a highly vulnerable population to COVID-19 with dismal prognosis and mortality higher than 20% [1,2,3], there is an urgent need for a prompt and effective protection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-muscle-invasive micropapillary bladder cancer has a distinct lncRNA profile associated with unfavorable prognosis

Molecular subtyping of bladder cancer has revealed luminal tumors generally have a more favourable prognosis. However, some aggressive forms of variant histology, including micropapillary, are often classified luminal. In previous work, we found long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) expression profiles could identify a subgroup of luminal bladder tumors with less aggressive biology and better outcomes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Specific targeting of lung ILC2s via NRP1 in pulmonary fibrosis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Innate lymphoid cells are predominantly tissue-resident immune cells that have diverse functions similar to T-cell subsets and regulate tissue homeostasis and innate immunity without specific antigen recognition. Previous studies have reported the important roles of type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) in allergic inflammation, such as those in asthma and food allergies, and shown that ILC2s play key roles in chronic inflammatory diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis and autoimmune disease [1, 2]. Tissue- and disease-specific innate immune cells, including ILC2s, have been shown to be important in the development of various other diseases [3,4,5]. In a study published in Nature Immunology, Zhang et al. revealed that neuropilin-1 (NRP1) is a specific marker for lung ILC2s and coordinates ILC2 functions in fibrotic lungs without affecting ILC2s in other tissues [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enabled decision support in nephrology

Kidney pathophysiology is often complex, nonlinear and heterogeneous, which limits the utility of hypothetical-deductive reasoning and linear, statistical approaches to diagnosis and treatment. Emerging evidence suggests that artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled decision support systems - which use algorithms based on learned examples - may have an important role in nephrology. Contemporary AI applications can accurately predict the onset of acute kidney injury before notable biochemical changes occur; can identify modifiable risk factors for chronic kidney disease onset and progression; can match or exceed human accuracy in recognizing renal tumours on imaging studies; and may augment prognostication and decision-making following renal transplantation. Future AI applications have the potential to make real-time, continuous recommendations for discrete actions and yield the greatest probability of achieving optimal kidney health outcomes. Realizing the clinical integration of AI applications will require cooperative, multidisciplinary commitment to ensure algorithm fairness, overcome barriers to clinical implementation, and build an AI-competent workforce. AI-enabled decision support should preserve the pre-eminence of wisdom and augment rather than replace human decision-making. By anchoring intuition with objective predictions and classifications, this approach should favour clinician intuition when it is honed by experience.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The combination of PD-1 blockade with interferon-Î± has a synergistic effect on hepatocellular carcinoma

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), such as programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) or its ligand 1 (PD-L1) antibody, in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is limited, and it is recommended that they be combined with other therapies. We evaluated the combination of pegylated interferon-Î± (Peg-IFNÎ±) with PD-1 blockade in HCC mouse models.
CANCER
Nature.com

NEDD9 links anaplastic thyroid cancer stemness to chromosomal instability through integrated centrosome asymmetry and DNA sensing regulation

Stemness and chromosomal instability (CIN) are two common contributors to intratumor heterogeneity and therapy relapse in advanced cancer, but their interplays are poorly defined. Here, in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), we show that ALDH+ stem-like cancer cells possess increased CIN-tolerance owing to transcriptional upregulation of the scaffolding protein NEDD9. Thyroid patient tissues and transcriptomic data reveals NEDD9/ALDH1A3 to be co-expressed and co-upregulated in ATC. Compared to bulk ALDHâˆ’ cells, ALDH+ cells were highly efficient at propagating CIN due to their intrinsic tolerance of both centrosome amplification and micronuclei. ALDH+ cells mitigated the fitness-impairing effects of centrosome amplification by partially inactivating supernumerary centrosomes. Meanwhile, ALDH+ cells also mitigated cell death caused by micronuclei-mediated type 1 interferon secretion by suppressing the expression of the DNA-sensor protein STING. Both mechanisms of CIN-tolerance were lost upon RNAi-mediated NEDD9 silencing. Both in vitro and in vivo, NEDD9-depletion attenuated stemness, CIN, cell/tumor growth, while enhancing paclitaxel effectiveness. Collectively, these findings reveal that ATC progression can involve an ALDH1A3/NEDD9-regulated program linking their stemness to CIN-tolerance that could be leveraged for ATC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sphingosine-1-phosphate hinders the osteogenic differentiation of dental pulp stem cells in association with AKT signaling pathways

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 21 (2022) Cite this article. Sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is an important lipid mediator that regulates a diverse range of intracellular cell signaling pathways that are relevant to tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. However, the precise function of S1P in dental pulp stem cells (DPSCs) and its osteogenic differentiation remains unclear. We here investigated the function of S1P/S1P receptor (S1PR)-mediated cellular signaling in the osteogenic differentiation of DPSCs and clarified the fundamental signaling pathway. Our results showed that S1P-treated DPSCs exhibited a low rate of differentiation toward the osteogenic phenotype in association with a marked reduction in osteogenesis-related gene expression and AKT activation. Of note, both S1PR1/S1PR3 and S1PR2 agonists significantly downregulated the expression of osteogenic genes and suppressed AKT activation, resulting in an attenuated osteogenic capacity of DPSCs. Most importantly, an AKT activator completely abrogated the S1P-mediated downregulation of osteoblastic markers and partially prevented S1P-mediated attenuation effects during osteogenesis. Intriguingly, the pro-inflammatory TNF-Î± cytokine promoted the infiltration of macrophages toward DPSCs and induced S1P production in both DPSCs and macrophages. Our findings indicate that the elevation of S1P under inflammatory conditions suppresses the osteogenic capacity of the DPSCs responsible for regenerative endodontics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells revealed fetal programming due to chorioamnionitis

Although chorioamnionitis (CAM) has been demonstrated to be associated with numerous short- and long-term morbidities, the precise mechanisms remain unclear. One of the reasons for this is the lack of appropriate models for analyzing the relationship between the fetal environment and chorioamnionitis and fetal programming in humans. In this study, we aimed to clarify the fetal programming caused by CAM using the gene expression profiles of UCMSCs. From nine preterm neonates with CAM (n"‰="‰4) or without CAM (n"‰="‰5), we established UCMSCs. The gene expression profiles obtained by RNA-seq analysis revealed distinctive changes in the CAM group USMSCs. The UCMSCs in the CAM group had a myofibroblast-like phenotype with significantly increased expression levels of myofibroblast-related genes, including Î±-smooth muscle actin (p"‰<"‰0.05). In the pathway analysis, the genes involved in DNA replication and G1 to S cell cycle control were remarkably decreased, suggesting that cellular proliferation was impaired, as confirmed by the cellular proliferation assay (p"‰<"‰0.01"“0.05). Pathway analysis revealed that genes related to white fat cell differentiation were significantly increased. Our results could explain the long-term outcomes of patients who were exposed to CAM and revealed that UCMSCs could be an in vitro model of fetal programming affected by CAM.
SCIENCE

