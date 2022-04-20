ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

 2 days ago

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / On March 15, 2022, the Company announced its intention to pay an interim dividend of US$0.84 per share ('Interim Dividend'). Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US...

Benzinga

Prospect Capital: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share. On Tuesday, Prospect Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.06 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coca-Cola Consolidated: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. On Wednesday, Coca-Cola Consolidated will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy KNOT Offshore Partners Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP). The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share. On Wednesday, KNOT Offshore Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.52 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hope Bancorp: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE). The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. On Wednesday, Hope Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.14 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Martin Lewis says you should check your savings account as soon as possible

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned anyone with money in a savings account to “check it now” as they could be underpaid.The finance guru is helping people to get the most value for their savings in his latest newsletter as he tells his readers “don’t stand for it” if they find they are being underpaid. Top savings interest rates have now jumped to their highest levels since July 2019, according to the money saving expert.He said: “If you’ve not switched savings account in the last couple of years, you’re likely earning just 0.1% or less. Do check now.“Even...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toshiba to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives, including privatisation

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Thursday it has resolved to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives, including privatisation of the company. The company has retained Nomura Securities as an adviser and expects to complete evaluation of non-binding proposals before its annual general meeting of shareholders, it said in a release. read more.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Antero Midstream Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM). The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share. On Tuesday, Antero Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.225 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Blackstone's First-quarter Earnings Surge 63%

Blackstone Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings jumped 63% as a strong performance from its real estate and credit businesses offset a weak showing from its hedge funds unit. The world's largest manager of alternative assets saw distributable earnings, which represent the cash used to pay dividends to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Coinbase stock sinks toward a record low, after J.P. Morgan says it expects surprise 'bigger loss' in Q1

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, -6.67% sank 7.2% in afternoon trading Thursday toward yet another record low, after J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington cut his stock price target by about 31%, citing lower crypto prices and "notably" lower volume that previously forecast. The crypto-trading platform's stock reversed an earlier gain of as much as 4.3%, at the intraday high of $153.44 reached just minutes after the opening bell. Worthington lowered his price target to $258 from $296, but he reiterated the overweight rating he's had on the stock since he started covering it in May 2021, as the new target still represents about 89% upside from current levels. "The cryptomarkets are in need of some excitement in terms of new products and/or new use cases to continue to drive the cryptomarkets to becoming more mainstream, thus driving activity levels," Worthington wrote in a note to clients. He expects a "bigger loss" in the first quarter and the second quarter, given increased investment and the slower start to second-quarter trading volumes. The company is slated to report first-quarter results on May 10, with analysts surveyed by FactSet expecting, on average, earnings of 2 cents a share. The stock has plunged 45.9% year to date, while bitcoin.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fallen UK tech star can expect more lowball bids

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - THG (THG.L) is attracting the wrong kind of attention. At least that’s the view of Matthew Moulding, the founder and chief executive of the group that makes Myprotein, athleisure wear, and helps companies like Coca-Cola (KO.N) sell directly to consumers. On Thursday, the gym enthusiast said the company, which has lost over 85% of its value in 12 months, had received numerous approaches which all failed to reflect its value. THG’s shares rose over 15% on the news.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Discounter Pepco Vows to 'Protect Prices' as First-Half Sales Rise

LONDON (Reuters) -Pepco Group, owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, pledged to "protect prices" for cash-strapped shoppers, as it reported a 17.5% increase in first-half revenue driven by new store openings. The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market last May with a valuation of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Israel's Central Bank Adds Chinese Yuan To Holdings, Cuts Share Of US Dollars

Canadian and Australian dollars and Japanese yen are also added. Central bank increases British pound holdings. Israel’s central bank is reducing its holdings of U.S. dollars and euros and adding four new currencies, including the Chinese yuan. What Happened: Israel’s foreign currency reserves surpassed the $200-billion mark in 2021,...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on resilient demand

Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday as consumer demand for cleaning and personal healthcare products remains resilient despite rising prices, sending its shares up almost 2% in premarket trading. Sales in its fabric and home care unit, the company's biggest segment, rose 7%, as consumers...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Schlumberger stock rallies after profit and revenue beat expectations, dividend boosted by 40%

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, +2.46% rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil services company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and announced a 40% increase in its dividend. Net income rose to $510 million, or 36 cents a share, from $299 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 33 cents. Revenue grew 14.1% to $5.96 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.91 billion, as the company's Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance and Well Construction business exceeded expectations while Production Systems came up shy. Separately, the new quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents a share, up from 12.5 cents, will be payable July 14 to shareholders of record on June 1. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $40.65, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.72%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS

