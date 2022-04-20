ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Masks Are No Longer Required On Trains, Buses Or At Airports In Illinois

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUHA1_0fEZdTLV00

Chicago-area residents can finally commute to and from work without a mask after Gov. JB Pritzker yesterday amended requirements.

Gov. JB Pritzker yesterday announced that the state of Illinois will no longer require people to wear masks on public transit or in train stations and airports in alignment with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate. City and country governments will, however, still be able to impose their own mitigation measures, including maintaining masking requirements on public transportation, despite the state revisions.

The official release on Illinois.gov read “masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect these changes. Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.”

Upon announcing the changes Governor JB Pritzker said “I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable. I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Following the announcement, Metra issued a new statement saying that “starting immediately, masks will be welcome but not required while traveling on Metra trains. They remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19.” Uber and Lyft also dropped their mask mandates yesterday after the federal judge’s decision.

Despite the new revisions, it is not clear how they will affect the CTA. Yesterday, CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady held a live stream explaining that masks would still be required on the CTA under Pritzker’s order though Mayor Lori Lightfoot then stated that the rule would likely soon end too.

According to the Governor’s Office release, nearly 73% of eligible Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 81% have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said it will follow the updated order and no longer require masks at O’Hare and Midway airports, adding, “Those who wish continue to masking are encouraged to do so. Please be kind and courteous to fellow riders as we continue to welcome folks back to Chicago’s airports.”

[Image from Shutterstock]

See more: Shedd Aquarium Will Undergo A $500 Million Renovation Project Involving A 40-Foot Underwater Glass Tunnel

Comments / 2

Related
Chicago Tribune

Illinois appellate court reinstates CPS requirement that employees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or test weekly

An Illinois appellate court on Wednesday sided with Chicago Public Schools in vacating a temporary restraining order that prevented the district from taking employment action against six CPS teachers for refusing to submit proof of vaccination or undergo weekly tests for COVID-19. The ruling restores the district’s ability to enforce the requirement while a lawsuit challenging the practice ...
CHICAGO, IL
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak Will No Longer Require Masks for Passengers and Employees

Amtrak will no longer require masks to be worn on board its trains as the COVID-19 mask mandate will no longer be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration. "While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19," the statement read. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Chicago, IL
Health
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
FOXBusiness

COVID mask mandate: Uber, Amtrak, airlines dropping requirements for customers and employees

Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
simpleflying.com

Passengers Banned For Not Wearing Masks To Be Allowed Back on United Flights

Following the recent voiding of the United States' mask mandate, United Airlines has announced it will be allowing some banned passengers back on flights. United previously held one of the strictest coronavirus policies of US carriers, grounding over 1,000 passengers due to refusal to adhere to mask requirements and firing unvaccinated employees.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Illinois Gov#Illinoisans#Https T Co T3elrclas7
The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
ILLINOIS STATE
CNET

Where Are Mask Mandates Still Required? Today's Rules for Airlines, Buses, Trains, Uber, Lyft

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying the order exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority, a federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the agency's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel. The mandate was set to expire May 3. In response, airports, airlines and transit systems responded by either dropping the mandate or deciding to keep it in place.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule

Boston urged people to start wearing masks Thursday and the Biden administration weighed its next legal step in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes court fight over the abrupt end of the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.The Boston Public Health Commission noted a rise in hospitalizations, as well as a 65% increase in cases and an even larger spike in COVID-19 levels in local wastewater samples. It also stressed that the guidance was merely a recommendation, not an order. The country is wrestling with how to deal with the next phase of the pandemic and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Washington Examiner

No more masks on planes, trains, and buses — for now

Betting markets had favored April 18 as the day the federal mask mandate on public transportation would finally get lifted. That is basically what happened — but from an unexpected source. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weren't quite willing to drop it just yet, having extended the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
203
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy