Masks Are No Longer Required On Trains, Buses Or At Airports In Illinois

Chicago-area residents can finally commute to and from work without a mask after Gov. JB Pritzker yesterday amended requirements.

Gov. JB Pritzker yesterday announced that the state of Illinois will no longer require people to wear masks on public transit or in train stations and airports in alignment with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate. City and country governments will, however, still be able to impose their own mitigation measures, including maintaining masking requirements on public transportation, despite the state revisions.

The official release on Illinois.gov read “masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect these changes. Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.”

Upon announcing the changes Governor JB Pritzker said “I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable. I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Following the announcement, Metra issued a new statement saying that “starting immediately, masks will be welcome but not required while traveling on Metra trains. They remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19.” Uber and Lyft also dropped their mask mandates yesterday after the federal judge’s decision.

Despite the new revisions, it is not clear how they will affect the CTA. Yesterday, CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady held a live stream explaining that masks would still be required on the CTA under Pritzker’s order though Mayor Lori Lightfoot then stated that the rule would likely soon end too.

According to the Governor’s Office release, nearly 73% of eligible Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 81% have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said it will follow the updated order and no longer require masks at O’Hare and Midway airports, adding, “Those who wish continue to masking are encouraged to do so. Please be kind and courteous to fellow riders as we continue to welcome folks back to Chicago’s airports.”

[Image from Shutterstock]