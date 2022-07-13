Prime Day PC deals 2022: all the best sales still live

Amazon Prime Day PC deals are beginning to wrap up now but we're still seeing discounts worth celebrating in both the US and the UK. For the former, the emphasis has firmly been on the prebuilt market, with the latter prioritizing components first and foremost. We've done our best to bring you all the emerging offers as soon as they land from the world's largest online retailer.

What's most encouraging is that we're seeing price drops for the first time on flagship models running the latest processors and memory tech from established brands. Highlights of these Prime Day PC deals include major savings on Acer, Alienware, Asus, and HP machines as well as discounts on boutique-built rigs from Skytech and iBuyPower, too.

That should mean that there's a PC in here for any budget, and for whatever games you want to play. For a little guidance, take a look at our guide to the best gaming PCs for what a good prebuilt machine looks like. Alternatively, if you're planning to be on the go, you can also check Prime Day gaming laptop deals , or add to your current setup Prime Day monitors deals . Finally, take a look at our Prime Day video game deals for bargains ranging from your favorite games, to hardware, to peripherals.

The best Prime Day PC deals still available now

The best Prime Day PC deals in the US

HP Pavilion gaming PC (Ryzen) | $760 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $160 - While not quite the lowest ever price we've seen on the all-AMD HP Pavilion, this is still a great rate on the very capable entry-level machine for 1080p gaming. Features: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G, RX 5500, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

HP Pavilion gaming PC (Intel) | $740 $629.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - While this isn't the lowest price we've seen before on an HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop of this spec, it is a solid 9% saving on the listing price. If you've wanted to game in 1080p with respectable frames then this offer is a tough act to follow. Features: Intel Core i3-10100, GTX 1650 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

Skytech Blaze II gaming PC | $900 $719.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Skytech Blaze II of this spec, besting the previous rate by a full $76. As far as small form factor machines go on Prime Day, this one is certainly respectable for the asking price. Features: Intel Core i3-10105F, GTX 1650, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD.

Yeyian SAI X11 gaming PC | $949 $759.20 at Amazon

Save $190 - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the Yeyian SAI X11 gaming PC, and exceptional value coming in at well under the $800 mark. You're getting an 11th Gen i5 CPU at a price point in which older models are used to keep rates down. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.

iBuyPower Pro SlateMR gaming PC | $1,000 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This is the first price cut that we've seen on this iBuyPower Pro SlateMR gaming PC configuration. You're getting the most recently released budget Radeon 6000 series GPU here, too. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RX 6500 XT, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.

iBuyPower Pro gaming PC | $1,150 $999 at Amazon

Save $150 – This is actually the lowest-ever price we've seen on this entry-level Turing machine, which features the still respectable RTX 2060 at the heart. This is a price we usually see for RTX 3050 rigs, and you're getting more power overall here. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD.

Asus ROG Strix G10 gaming PC | $1,450 $1,219.99 at Amazon

Save $231 - A good price on the ROG Strix G10 as this gaming PC deal saves you 16% on a high-end RTX 3060 model. You're getting a full 1TB NVMe hard drive here, too, whereas smaller SATAs are more common at this price range to keep costs down. Features: Intel Core i7-11700, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Allied Gaming M.O.A.B. Behemoth gaming PC | £1,599 $1,279.20

Save $319.80 - This is the first price cut that we've seen on this, admittedly unconventional-looking gaming PC. Despite appearances, you're actually getting quite good value for money here as far as RTX 3060 Ti machines go. Features: Intel Core i7-10700KF, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Skytech Chronos gaming PC | $1,800 $1,439.99 at Amazon

Save $360 - This is the lowest price we've seen on the Skytech Chronos of this spec, besting the previous rate by $160. Simply put, there's never been a better time than now to get your hands on this RTX 3070 rig, especially when this model is running the latest 12th Gen i5. Features: Intel Core i5-12600K, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming PC | $1,700 $1,444.99 at Amazon

Save $255 - This spec of the Acer Predator Orion 3000 has never been cheaper, beating the previous historic rate by a full $139. This is one gaming PC deal you're not going to want to miss. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.

Thermaltake Glacier 360 gaming PC| $1,700 $1,444.99 at Amazon

Save $255 - This is the lowest ever price that we've found on the Thermaltake Glacier 360 and an excellent rate on entry-level hardware from a premium builder. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Alienware Aurora R14 | $2,800 $2,379.99 at Amazon

Save $420 - This is one of the deepest savings we've ever seen on the Alienware Aurora R14 and this deal doesn't come from Dell itself. This is a great price on a rig running the latest from both Nvidia and AMD wrapped in the brand's premium construction. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD.

iBuyPower Pro TraceMR | $3,000 $2,422.49 at Amazon

Save $577 - This is the deepest discount we've ever observed on the high-end iBuyPower Pro TraceMR equipped with the latest from Nvidia and Intel. Today's Prime Day deal beats the previous historic cheapest rate by a full $72. Features: Intel Core i7-12700KF, RTX 3080 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



The best Prime Day PC deals in the UK

Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RGB 16GB 5600 MHz | £140 £120.99 at Amazon

This is actually the lowest ever price that we've found on the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RGB 16GB 5600 MHz kit, so now has never been a better time to invest in a high-end and high-speed kit for less ahead of Prime Day.

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB | £265 £219.99 at Amazon

This is one of the lowest prices that we've found on the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB memory module kit. Kits of this speed rarely sell at the £216 mark, so this is a great deal as far as RAM goes.

Asus RTX 2060 OV Evo Edition | £369 £245.99 at Amazon

Save £123 - This is a great price on the Asus RTX 2060 OV Evo Edition which, despite being from the previous generation offers significantly improved performance over the cheapest Ampere card at a cheaper price than we typically see.

CyberpowerPC Wyvern gaming PC | £666 £634.80 at Amazon

This is a great price on an entry-level gaming PC running the latest budget AMD Radeon GPU and a respectable processor at well under the £650 mark. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 4500, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.

MSI RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X | £1,400 £946.99 at Amazon

Save £453 - This is an amazing price on the super powerful RTX 3080 Ti coming in at over £100 under the RRP for the high-end Ampere card. Needless to say, this is the historic lowest ever price, too.

Amazon Prime Day PC deals - FAQs

Do I need a Prime Membership to access Prime Day PC deals?

Being an Amazon Prime subscriber with a membership is the ideal way to ensure that you're not missing out on any of the Prime Day PC deals. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible for the likes of lightning deals, with the best of what's available likely to be reserved for paying customers.

When will Prime Day PC deals start?

Prime Day PC deals are happening on July 12 and 13 which is consistent with the historical date that the event generally sells out with the exception of the past two years. Early deals begin on June 21, so the world's largest online retailer should be rolling out the early Prime Day PC deals sooner rather than later.

What will Amazon Prime Day PC deals look like in 2022?

Casting our minds back to the previous Prime Day PC deals can give us a rough indication of what to expect for this year's sales event. What's worth stating is that the primary focus is on individual components for a build rather than prebuilt machines in full, though, this could change this year.

We saw deep discounts on then-previous generation processors from Both Intel and AMD, as well as substantial savings on everything from cases to cooling. One of the most competitive Prime Day PC deals was reserved for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X which came down to its historic lowest ever rate.

Based on this information, we're hoping to see discounts on the likes of the latest Gen 4 SSDs, Z690 motherboards, and 12th gen Intel and Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Considering that these parts are already frequently discounted on any given day, we're hoping Prime Day PC deals can bring these components down to new lowest ever prices, too.

Below you can find a roundup of the Prime Day PC deals which persisted throughout the two-day sales event. It's worth pointing out that you're going to want to get in early on Monday as all the aggressively priced deals will likely fly off the virtual shelves by the time that Tuesday comes around.

Will there be prebuilt gaming PC deals on Prime Day?

While the vast majority of Prime Day gaming PC deals are going to be reserved for components, we're expecting that some boutique-built rigs could also have their prices slashed, too. We're expecting representation from the likes of Alienware (Dell), CyberPowerPC, HP, and Skytech just to name a few. Although the discounts may not be as extensive as the savings on the components themselves, you may be in luck if you want to go all-in on a readymade machine.

As stated above, some online retailers will roll out their own offers to compete with Amazon, and we've previously observed Dell to house some of the best gaming PC deals around the Prime Day time period on its own systems. This means extensive discounts on the Aurora line, with the previous year's events offering up the likes of the Alienware Aurora R10 and R12 lines for some of the lowest rates we've seen up until that point on current-gen hardware.

Are PC parts going to get cheaper?

If 2022 has taught us anything, it's that PC parts are getting cheaper. We're seeing cheaper rates on graphics cards, deeper discounts on the latest CPUs, and historic lowest-ever prices on NVMe SSDs. The only components which appear to remain the same on any given day are PSUs. We have seen power supplies of all different styles and wattages going on sale over Prime Day, though, so this could change. Similar can be said for cases, too. Due to prices coming down across the board, we should be in for some particularly aggressive rates in July.

What to expect from Amazon Prime PC deals in 2022

Nvidia RTX 3050 prediction - $400 $339.99

$400 Nvidia RTX 3060 prediction - $470 $409.99

$470 Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti prediction - $599.99

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti prediction - $850 $699.99

$850 Nvidia RTX 3080 prediction - $1,000 $899.99

$1,000 Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti prediction - $1,550 $1,199.99

$1,550 Nvidia RTX 3090 prediction - $1,920 $1,799.99

As we touched upon above, the main difference between Prime Day PC deals in 2022 and the last prior sales is the declining prices on graphics cards across the board. While GPUs haven't quite returned to MSRP wholesale in the US and UK, the rates are far closer to what Nvidia and AMD originally intended with the RTX 30 series and the Radeon RX 6000 line launched just shy of two years ago. It's currently unknown as to whether we'll get graphics card deals over Prime Day, however, seeing as video cards have been selling at MSRP from specific retailers, albeit short-lived, we wouldn't be surprised to see the likes of RTX 3070 stock and RTX 3080 stock discounted further.

Intel Core i5-12600K prediction - $342 $250

$342 Intel Core i7-12700K prediction - $496 $325

$496 Intel Core i9-12900K prediction - $707 $590

$707 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X prediction - $309 $215

$309 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X prediction - $449 $330

$449 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X prediction - $570 $385

$570 AMD Ryzen 9 5950X prediction - $635

We've seen many of both the latest Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors reach their historic lowest prices throughout 2022, so it stands to reason that Prime Day PC deals could match, or even exceed, these aggressive rates. With the 12th gen Intel CPUs being the newer of the two, it's far more likely that the deepest savings will be reserved for the Ryzen 5000 series, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the the likes of the Alder Lake i5 and i7 coming below the $250 and $325 figure respectively. Regardless of which corner you're in for your next chipset, Prime Day should offer an ample opportunity to invest in the heart of your machine at a great rate.

