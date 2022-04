Q: Marijuana is legal in our state, and I want to be sure my kids don't take any edibles. What are the best ways to prevent that?. A: Marijuana (cannabis) is now legal for medical and recreational use in many U.S. states. That means the availability of tempting treats that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is on the rise. Unfortunately, so is the accidental THC poisoning risk these products pose to kids who get ahold of them.

