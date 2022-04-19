ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WSU’s 29th Annual Family Carnival is happening Saturday

By Carina Branson
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s (WSU) Student Activities Council is hosting its 29th Annual Family Carnival on Saturday, April 23.

The carnival will take place on WSU’s main campus in the Rhatigan Student Center East Courtyard from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome, even if they do not know anyone who goes to the university.

    Balloon animals at the WSU Family Carnival (Courtesy: Amy Huser)
    Bouncy obstacle course at the WSU Family Carnival (Courtesy: Amy Huser)
    Bouncy obstacle course at the WSU Family Carnival (Courtesy: Amy Huser)
    Goats at the WSU Carnival (Courtesy: Amy Huser)

Admission to the carnival is free, but tickets are required for most carnival games and attractions. The price of one ticket is $0.25, but guests can bundle and save by purchasing five tickets for $1. This is a cash-only event.

Guests will be able to experience many activities and attractions:

Free activities:

  • C-Arrow petting zoo
  • Button making crafts
  • Balloon artists
  • Color craft station
  • Bubble fun tent
  • Face painting
  • Giant Jenga

Ticketed activities:

  • Plinko
  • Ring toss
  • Bag toss
  • Can knockdown
  • Matching Game
  • Soccer shoot out

More ticketed activities:

  • Basketball shoot out
  • Ducky match
  • Kickball target
  • 10-foot inflatable slide
  • Batter up
  • Tropical bouncy house

A map of the WSU Family Carnival:

    Map of the WSU Family Carnival (Courtesy: Amy Huser)

At the carnival, guests will also be able to find concessions containing foods such as popcorn and cotton candy, as well as two food trucks, Noble House Hawaiian and Nieves Mexican . Tickets can be used at concession stands, but the food trucks will require cash.

All parking lots will be open to visitors. The nearest lot will be next to the Rhatigan Student Center since the carnival takes place in its Courtyard.

The Wichita State University Student Activities Council is thrilled to be working with the Office of Adult Learning to host our 29th annual family carnival! Everyone is welcome and we hope to make this year our best one yet. We hope you can join us for a day of games, food, and fun!

Lillyana Yarcho-Bidwell, Student Activities Council Member

For more information about WSU’s 29th Annual Family Carnival and how you can redeem five free tickets per child, click here .

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

