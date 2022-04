Click here to read the full article. Over 20 years after the death of George Harrison, his widow Olivia Harrison will publish a book of poems dedicated to the late Beatles legend. Came the Lightening, a collection of 20 poems Olivia penned for George following his 2001 death, is set for release on June 21 via Genesis Publications. “Here on the shore, 20 years later, my message in a bottle has reached dry land,” Olivia said of Came the Lightening in a statement. “Words about our life, his death but mostly love and our journey to the end.” My book of 20 poems...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO