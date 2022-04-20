ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas to let 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Kansas father sentenced for killing 3-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A father was sentenced to 29 years for killing his 3-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Kansas, in July 2020. The Kansas City Star reports that the prison term for 30-year-old Howard Jansen III was handed down Friday during a hearing in Wyandotte County District Court. Jansen pleaded no contest last month to charges of second-degree murder, child abuse, aggravated child endangerment and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas teen jailed third time over the past 12-months

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after his third arrest in the past year. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Elijah Z. Haley, 19, Atchison, on a District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, transporting an open container, and interference with law enforcement, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Just Made It a Felony to Perform an Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday morning signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said on Tuesday. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” The state’s Republican-controlled Senate passed Senate Bill 612 last year with overwhelming support. The state House passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Driving#Ap#Democratic#Republican
St. Joseph Post

Ahead of new forecast, Kansas banks $500M for emergencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will set aside $500 million to deal with future financial problems, give state employees a pay raise and increase spending across state government under budget legislation Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law Wednesday. The measure contains the bulk of the state’s $22 billion-plus budget...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
St. Joseph Post

Kelly signs bill expanding authority of Kan. advanced practice RNs

TOPEKA — The Kansas and national associations of nurse practitioners praised action by the Kansas Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly to reduce regulatory barriers to licensed advanced practice registered nurses practicing independently, including prescribing of medication without written authorization of a physician. “This is a major milestone in health...
KANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Florida Becomes the Third Red State to Ban Abortion in the Last … Three Days

Click here to read the full article. At an evangelical church in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday, Governor Ron Desantis signed into a law a bill prohibiting abortions 15 or more weeks after conception. “This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,” the Republican governor crowed. The law carves out exceptions if the mother’s health is endangered or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality, but not for rape, incest, or human trafficking. It will take effect July 1, barring any successful legal challenges. Until then, abortions are legal in Florida up...
KISSIMMEE, FL
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy