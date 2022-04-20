ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Track and field set records at Anderson

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 2 days ago
Tiwani Myles won the discus throw with a distance of 45.45m, a Newberry College record.

ANDERSON — The Newberry track and field team returned to Anderson University for the second time this season. The Wolves came away with a trio of event wins, four new school records, and a plethora of program top-ten times.

As a team, the men of Newberry placed sixth with 68 team points and the women of Newberry placed seventh with a team score of 51 points.

The seventh-place finish on the women’s side was highlighted by two field event wins by Tiwani Myles and Andrea Pascual-Rivera. Myles won the discus throw with a distance of 45.45m, a new school record and 45cm away from a NCAA qualifying mark. Pascual-Rivera took home the win in the hammer throw with a school record distance of 46.92m. She led four Wolves who cracked the program top-ten in the event as Irma Watson Perez, Kennedy Myers and ShaNadia Marshall threw the fifth and seventh furthest marks in program history. Watson Perez marked at 33.58m, Myers finished at 32.87m, and Marshall marked 32.53m. Watson Peres also threw the second-furthest mark in the shot put with a mark of 11.27m.

Alaya Lindquist broke the record in the 1500m and Savannah Jordan broke the record in the high jump. Lindquist finished her record run with a time of 5:11.25. Jordan finished her record session with a final jump of 1.55m.

Another highlight on the track came in the relays as the 4x100m team of Charlette Johnson, Emma Johnson, Layla Warren, Jada Johnson brought home a third place finish in their event with a time of 48.35s.

Other program best times on the women’s side included:

• Emma Johnson -100m hurdles, 15.91 – #2 all-time.

• Reagan Wells – 1500m, 5:34.37 – #3 all-time.

• Tyshira Green – 100m, 13.29 – #7 all-time.

• Kennedy Myers – shot put, 10.20m – #7 all-time.

The men were highlighted by an event win by Jase Hunter as he broke the school record in the hammer throw with a distance of 52.92m. Sean Price and Walker Flores joined Hunter on the program top-ten list. Price threw 36.68m, fifth all-time and Flores threw 35.66m, seventh all-time. Hunter also cracked the program top-ten list in the shot put with Kegan Crowell and Flores. Hunter marked at 11.28m, seventh all-time, Crowell threw 11.10m, and Flores marked at 9.35m, tenth all-time.

Hunter was joined by two podium performances on the track by Elijah Fulmore and David Fibla. Fulmore placed second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.78s, the second-fastest time in program history. Fulmore also ran the third-fastest time in program history in the 400m hurdles with a time of 57.05s. Filba had a school record performance in the 400m hurdles with a time of 56.55s, placing third. Biel Salas placed fourth in the event with the second-fastest time in program history of 56.76s.

Other top performances by the men of Newberry included:

• Daniel Seawright – 400m, 50.73s – #3 all-time.

• Jacob Johnson – 3000m steeplechase, 11:34.97 – #3 all-time (First time running the event).

• Nevius Fisher – 100m, 10.91s – #3 all-time.

• Davison Wright – 200m, 22.39s – #3 all-time.

• Caleb Hawkes – 400m Hurdles, 58.56 – #4 all-time.

• Davison Wright -100m, 10.95s – #4 all-time.

• Nathaniel Carrasco – 1500m, 4:39.34 – #10 all-time.

