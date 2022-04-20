Jessica Beyer Featured Speaker at Ask a Leading Woman Virtual Event

COOK, Minn. (WCCO) — The pandemic has not been kind to movie theaters. Some have closed their doors for good. But there’s one near the Canadian border that is the longest, continuously-running single-screen theater in the state — the Comet Theater in Cook, Minnesota. About 500 hearty northlanders call Cook home, which means they try and have one of everything. For instance, Carol Carlson owns the only coffee shop in town and the only boutique in town. Both share a building with the only theater in town. But it’s a theater that’s nearly as old as the film industry itself. “I didn’t really...

COOK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO