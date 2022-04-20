ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Jessica Beyer Featured Speaker at Ask a Leading Woman Virtual Event

By marshall
kdmanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Beyer will be the featured speaker in the next Ask a Leading Woman virtual...

kdmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Children’s Museum acquires land, announces major expansion

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota had a goal from the very beginning to acquire the empty parcel of land next door. With the help of the Mankato Area Foundation and two generous donors, CMSM has achieved that goal, seven years later. Thursday, CMSM announced a major land purchase...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: Comet Theater Is State’s Oldest Continuously-Running, Single-Screen Movie House

COOK, Minn. (WCCO) — The pandemic has not been kind to movie theaters. Some have closed their doors for good. But there’s one near the Canadian border that is the longest, continuously-running single-screen theater in the state — the Comet Theater in Cook, Minnesota. About 500 hearty northlanders call Cook home, which means they try and have one of everything. For instance, Carol Carlson owns the only coffee shop in town and the only boutique in town. Both share a building with the only theater in town. But it’s a theater that’s nearly as old as the film industry itself. “I didn’t really...
COOK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Huge Craft Sale Coming in May to Crossroads in St. Cloud

So many people in this area love to "craft" and make their own things for holidays, gifts for almost every occasion, things to use around the house... the list goes on. Me- I like to buy those things that others make. Thank goodness there are those people who love to make these items, because it makes it available for people like me who would rather buy than create.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy