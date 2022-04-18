ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United short on the intensity the modern game demands | Barney Ronay

By Barney Ronay
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dadG8_0fEYYg2o00

It is a mark of what a sorrowful environment Manchester United has become, a place of mournful noises, clanking chains, shouts through the wall, that the only idea to have met with near-unanimous approval in the past few months was the prospect of bulldozing Old Trafford into the ground and starting over.

There are at least some notes of comfort before the Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Tuesday night. First, the game is at Anfield, where United players being jeered by the crowd represents a return to everyday normality. And second, there has been something comforting of late in the public statements of Ralf Rangnick, whose time as interim manager has evolved into a kind of soft-pedalled trauma therapy.

Related: Bruno Fernandes set to face Liverpool despite car crash on way to United training

It was always far-fetched to imagine Rangnick could impose a mid-season reboot on this mix-and-match squad. He has settled instead for being the only grown-up in the room, the best response a kind of priestly bedside manner, like the kindly platoon sergeant who holds your hand on the battlefield stretcher and tells you you’re going to be just fine, even as a medical orderly plunges 18 phials of morphine into your upper thigh.

The meeting with Liverpool will pique Rangnick’s curiosity in other ways. There is plenty of straightforward jeopardy here. United have a chance to make a dent in Liverpool’s chances of winning the league. Liverpool can put a stake through the heart of United’s hopes of taking fourth place, cueing up another season of stasis.

But the most significant subplot is the sense of contrast, and of mimesis. Liverpool are in many senses where United hope to be. The likely hire of Erik ten Hag is an attempt to follow the Jürgen Klopp template for success. Six years ago Klopp had achieved a similar level of success at a similarly placed club. He had the same sense of settled methods and achievable recruitment needs. Ten Hag is an attempt to follow that path. It makes sense, or at least – and this is a low bar – as much sense as anything United have tried to do in recent memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Be9Am_0fEYYg2o00
The hope is Erik ten Hag will have the sort of success at United that Jürgen Klopp has had at Liverpool. Photograph: BSR Agency/Getty Images

Beyond this there is the question of style, and above all of “physicality”, an area where Liverpool have been market leaders in the past few years. This has been a common theme of Rangnick’s public musings. “We were second best with regards to physicality,” he said after the draw at Leicester this month. “You cannot win games only in a technical way, you also have to show physicality,” was his verdict on the draw with Southampton in February. “It was not a problem of formation, but of energy and of intensity,” he announced in December after the draw with Newcastle.

What does Rangnick mean by this? The most obvious take, the Roy Keane dynamic, is to see a lack of physical pressure as cowardice in the trenches, character-flaw, hairstyle-obsession, Instagram debauchery. Towards the end of the Premier League defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City there was a kangaroo-court element to the TV punditry panels of ex-United players, a kind of sensual delight in declaring here is a team that can be saved only by simple acts of effort, violence, morally redemptive fouling.

There is a reason Rangnick speaks about this in a more considered way. That “physicality” is a tactical thing too, bound up in the changing nature of elite football. At clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City physical relentlessness has become a necessity, an element in recruitment decisions, and a non-negotiable baseline alongside all the technical qualities.

The idea football has become less physical rests on that fixation with bangs and booms and crashes. In a Klopp or a Pep Guardiola team physicality refers also to the kind of drilled passing and movement that exhausts and degrades an opponent. Pressing, moving, passing, pressing some more: all of these are acts of violence. What was exposed in those United defeats wasn’t moral decadence, but an inability to sustain that intensity, physically and tactically.

Perhaps the best way of registering this altered physicality is via the change in what tackling signifies, also the keenest measure of Guardiola’s influence. Twenty years ago the best teams made the most tackles. The top two tacklers in the league were Arsenal and Manchester United. Fast forward to Guardiola’s first season at City and this was still the case: five of the top six also ended up in the top 10 tacklers.

The following year this trend was simply dynamited out of existence. City racked up 100 points and won the league by a mile, while also finishing 18th on the tackle table. It is now a total inversion: the better you are the fewer tackles you make. Currently City, Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham and Chelsea are the bottom five in tackles made. Liverpool are 88th for tackles in Europe’s top five leagues. City, spectacularly, are 98th (ie, last).

This is modern physicality: keep the ball, steal the ball, press the ball, move constantly. “What is tackles?” Guardiola famously asked. Tackles are how you know you’re losing, that control has been lost, that you’re leaving a gap for the counter thrust.

Related: Manchester United set to confirm Erik ten Hag as new manager in coming days

Collisions and duels are still vital. Liverpool pressed hard from the front like their old selves at Wembley on Saturday. But really the idea is to work and run together, and it is in these joined-up qualities that United also fall short. Here we have a goalkeeper who stays on his line, partnered with a slow, low central defence, creating a familiar stodge in deep areas. The central midfield is poor at forward passing, a disastrous blockage in a team where the attack (which stays upfield) is your real strength. As for pressing high, well, we do have this one guy who’s very good at finishing ...

By contrast the fit between Liverpool’s style and personnel provides heat not friction. A high defensive line works when you have speed and positional brilliance in central defence. Let the full-backs rampage: we have powerful workaholic midfielders. And at least two of that front three have to be ready to press hard all game.

This is not to say United lack the quality to stretch opponents who have much more riding on this game. This will be Liverpool’s sixth game in 17 days, two more than United, with travel and big-match adrenaline chucked in. But as Rangnick himself has suggested, such is the difference right now in basic intensity, just pressing that throttle for long enough could make the difference.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Roy Keane
The US Sun

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of Man Utd’s stars son

MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause after the tragic death of his baby son. The Portugal legend, 37, and partner Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away. Ronaldo was understandably left out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dealing with Cristiano Ronaldo 'problems' and turning around Harry Maguire's 'joke' defending - Ajax fans tell Sportsmail how Erik ten Hag can succeed at Manchester United... including a recall for Dutch favourite Donny van de Beek

'Harry Maguire is seen as a bit of a joke here,' laughs Mark, waiting patiently to get into the Ajax fan zone ahead of the Dutch Cup final. 'No-look defending!' mocks his mate standing nearby. 'I'd put him on the bench, he's so over-rated,' adds another. Mark pulls out his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Manchester City#Old Trafford#Anfield
The Guardian

Alan Buchanan obituary

My friend and colleague Alan Buchanan, who has died from oesophageal cancer aged 90, worked for many years as a civil engineer but in retirement decided to start a second career. Alan studied paper conservation at Camberwell College of Art, south London, graduating in 1991 and opening his own studio...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Caroline Silver obituary

My friend Caroline Silver, who has died aged 83, was a model, writer, editor and crossword-compiler, for a time ran a B&B, and was a forthright and persistent campaigner, skilled at getting others to take up causes dear to her, including the hospice movement, badger protection and safer bridleways. A...
OBITUARIES
The US Sun

‘We won’t forget this’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister thanks Liverpool for tribute to Man Utd ace after son’s tragic death

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S family have thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support towards the Manchester United striker and his partner following the tragic death of their baby son. The Anfield supporters sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute of Tuesday night’s league clash between the two teams and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Jesse Lingard apologises to Manchester United fans after ‘embarrassing’ Liverpool defeat

Jesse Lingard apologised for Manchester United’s “embarrassing” loss at Liverpool as the attacking midfielder underlined the need to regroup and increase intensity ahead of the crunch clash with Arsenal.Saturday’s 3-2 win against Norwich, coupled with results elsewhere, injected new life into the Red Devils’ top-four hopes, only the Ralf Rangnick’s men to be brought back to earth with a bump at Anfield.Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah scored in a remarkably comfortable first half, with the visitors failing to have a shot on goal against their bitter rivals.United upped the ante after the break only for Sadio Mane to strike superbly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

245K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy