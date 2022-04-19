ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BeiGene’s New Manufacturing and Clinical R&D Centre, Hopewell, USA

Cover picture for the articleBeiGene's new manufacturing and clinical R&D centre in Hopewell, New Jersey, will focus on developing novel cancer medications. BeiGene's new manufacturing and clinical R&D centre will include 400,000ft² (37,161m²) of dedicated biologic production space. Credit: BeiGene. The new manufacturing and R&D centre is proposed to be built...

BBC

Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre protest held

A protest has been held over plans to sell a £200m government-funded vaccine research centre to a private company. The Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) in Oxfordshire brought vaccine development and manufacturing under one roof. The Harwell-based centre is now in discussion with a potential buyer. The government...
biospace.com

Asahi Kasei Medical to Acquire Bionova Scientific, U.S.-based Biopharmaceutical CDMO

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. concluded an agreement on April 14, 2022 (JST) through a U.S. subsidiary to wholly acquire Bionova Scientific, LLC, a provider of contract process development services and GMP-compliant contract manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies, especially those developing next-generation antibody based drugs*. This press release...
Nature.com

Reimagining patient-centric cancer clinical trials: a multi-stakeholder international coalition

The Bloomberg New Economy International Cancer Coalition brings together academia, industry, government, patient advocacy and policy think tanks to leverage technology and collaboration to improve patient access to clinical trials and to harmonize regulations aiming to accelerate cancer cures and prevention worldwide in the post-pandemic era. The COVID-19 pandemic upended...
Benzinga

Clever Leaves Partners With Biom Therapeutics As Supplier Of Pharmaceutical-Grade CBD Used In Clinical Trials

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW, announced a two-year supply agreement with American, clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, Biom Therapeutics to provide high quality CBD isolate. Clever Leaves has already provided Biom Therapeutics with the first shipment of EU GMP compliant CBD isolate to be manufactured by Biom into formulations for use...
biospace.com

Former Novartis Exec Helms Newly Launched Satellite Bio

Satellite Bio CEO Dave Lennon/Courtesy NCBiotech.org. Satellite Bio launched Wednesday with $110 million in previously undisclosed Seed and Series A investments led by aMoon Growth. The company brings to the arena bioengineered tissues that repair, restore or replace an organ or tissue functioning, called Tissue Therapeutics. Tissue Therapeutics is a...
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
americanmilitarynews.com

China issues demands to US in first call with SECDEF Austin

During the first official phone call between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, the Chinese official demanded the U.S. “stop conducting military provocations at sea.”. The Chinese side has published a. of the conversation between Austin and Wei, in which Wei...
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
biospace.com

Regeneron Augments I-O Portfolio with Checkmate, Partners with SpringWorks on Multiple Myeloma

Regeneron is in the midst of a busy Tuesday with twin announcements that it is acquiring Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and that it has entered a clinical trial collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics to evaluate REGN5458 in multiple myeloma in combination with nirogacestat. Regeneron announced its intention to acquire Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and its...
The Independent

Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
Nature.com

High-speed 4D neutron computed tomography for quantifying water dynamics in polymer electrolyte fuel cells

In recent years, low-temperature polymer electrolyte fuel cells have become an increasingly important pillar in a zero-carbon strategy for curbing climate change, with their potential to power multiscale stationary and mobile applications. The performance improvement is a particular focus of research and engineering roadmaps, with water management being one of the major areas of interest for development. Appropriate characterisation tools for mapping the evolution, motion and removal of water are of high importance to tackle shortcomings. This article demonstrates the development of a 4D high-speed neutron imaging technique, which enables a quantitative analysis of the local water evolution. 4D visualisation allows the time-resolved studies of droplet formation in the flow fields and water quantification in various cell parts. Performance parameters for water management are identified that offer a method of cell classification, which will, in turn, support computer modelling and the engineering of next-generation flow field designs.
