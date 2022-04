CAIRO, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials marked the completion of $5.7 million in upgrades at North Bend State Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. “I congratulate everyone who has played a part in doing all of the incredible work that’s been done at this beautiful park,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “All of the renovations that we’re doing at our parks, just like we have at North Bend, are a huge boost for everything that we do.”

CAIRO, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO