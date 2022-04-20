ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian forces stop Russian advance towards Sloviansk - presidential aide

 2 days ago
April 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have held up an advance by Russian forces from the northeastern city of Izyum towards nearby Sloviansk, Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said on Wednesday.

"They have focused their forces there, that is where they are trying to advance, but so far they are not succeeding," he said in a video address.

Arestovych also said that Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol have been holding out, despite persistent Russian attacks on the Azovstal steel plant.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Jon Boyle

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Jon Boyle

Comments / 117

ch
2d ago

Now it is the Ukraine's turn, and Russia will regret the standards they set in the war with their illegal invasion. Illegal weapons, targeting and kidnapping civilians, looting, and intentional destruction of monuments and culture are all justified by Russia's behavior. The Ukraine now has ag drones and can bathe Russia in Chernobyl dust. ....Russians now get to live in fear . The Ukrainians will be  better at creating fear.

Reply(16)
18
David St. Pierre
2d ago

Weak Biden and NATO afraid of Putin should step up to the plate. It's time to drive Putin back to Russia.

Reply(11)
14
USMC alumni
1d ago

first off, it's our weapons making it possible, second, this is not to be taken as hard fact. Russia is hammering them and will continue to until zelenskyy start diplomatic resolutions

Reply
2
