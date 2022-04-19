ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

MLF Toyota Series Set for Western Division Tournament on Clear Lake

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARLAKE, Calif. – Major League Fishing (MLF) is set to visit California and Clearlake, for a tournament next week, April 28-30, with the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Clear Lake. The three-day bass fishing tournament is the second event of the season for the Toyota Series Western...

