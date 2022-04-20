Guide to Net Neutrality: History & Current Status
Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/guide-to-net-neutrality-history-current-status. Since the dawn of the internet, one of its most steadfastly held values among users is freedom. The freedom of access to information and the freedom to share information. Unfortunately, that freedom has been challenged and threatened around the world. So-called net neutrality seeks to neutralize control...www.kten.com
Comments / 0