Iowa hospitals offer incentives, programs to fill staff vacancies

CRESTON, Iowa — Some rural hospitals in Iowa were forced to temporarily shut down departments because there were not enough staff. Incentives to hire more employees include sign-on bonuses of as much as $25,000.

The need is great because with fewer people working, that means longer wait times for people who want to see a doctor in rural areas.

"Some of those specialty doctors only make one trip a month to small hospitals and then if they need to be seen right away, they have to make an appointment to travel to the city," Maureen Weaver, SWCC nursing department chair, said.

Southwestern Community College has a three-year nursing program and they hope to help with recruitment, too. They are starting a new partnership with the University of Iowa so students who graduate from their program can take classes online for another year and get a full bachelor's degree.

The advantage is nurses can work full-time in the community while working toward a higher degree. Weaver is hopeful about the program because right now, 90% of their school's nursing graduates end up working in the area's facilities.

"Nursing schools are struggling to find nursing instructors. They're getting sign-on bonuses. Travel nurses are making thousands of dollars a week. It's hitting all aspects," Weaver said.

Another hurdle for patients is finding transportation. Because some appointments are only available in the city, people have to travel further.