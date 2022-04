A Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance was hit by a car as both vehicles passed through the intersection of Clay and Cherry Streets at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The ambulance, which had its lights and siren activated, was heading north on Cherry Street to respond to a call. The ambulance bypassed stopped traffic in the northbound lane and turn lane of Cherry Street and was struck as it traveled across Clay Street.

