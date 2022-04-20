ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming

By Sam Nussey
 20 hours ago
Attendees at the opening ceremony of the Red Tokyo Tower esports park cut the ribbon, in Tokyo, Japan April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sam Nussey

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan's largest esports park opened on Wednesday, with proponents hoping it will help transform the country behind video game classics such as Super Mario and Zelda into a champion that can take on China in competitive gaming.

"Japan's esports market is growing but still distant compared to overseas. We hope to close the gap," said Yasuo Hara, President of Tokyo Esports Gate, which developed the Red Tokyo Tower attraction.

Set across three floors at the base of the landmark Tokyo Tower, the park offers space for esports competition along with the latest motor racing, virtual reality and games simulators.

Japanese gamers have been slow to jump into esports, favouring home-grown role-playing console (RPG) games such as "Final Fantasy" and "Dragon Quest" and mobile titles such as "Monster Strike".

"It's still Donkey Kong country," said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games, referring to the classic Nintendo platforming series.

Nintendo has a loyal fanbase in Japan for its Switch device even as Sony and Microsoft battle it out in Western markets with next-generation consoles.

The Kyoto-based firm has launched major multiplayer hits "Splatoon" and "Smash Bros." but is less active in promoting competitive gaming than firms such as Riot Games, which is owned by China's Tencent.

Japanese esports reticence contrasts with neighbours South Korea and China, where enthusiasm is reflected in the competitive strength of teams in multiplayer PC titles such as "League of Legends" from California-based Riot.

China, where console makers have struggled to make inroads due to regulatory hurdles, will this year account for nearly a third of global esports revenue, which is driven primarily by sponsorship, according to research firm Newzoo.

The growth of streaming on platforms like Amazon's Twitch during the COVID-19 pandemic proved a tailwind for esports, with global revenue expected to near $1.38 billion this year, Newzoo estimates.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
dbltap.com

PS5 Players Struggle With Online Issues Following System Update

PlayStation 5 players have been reporting issues with online play after downloading Sony's latest system update for the console. Sony has globally rolled out a new system update for the PS5 and PS4 which aims to bring a number of "fan-requested features" to the consoles. Players will now be able to create or join Open and Closed Parties on both the PS5 and the PS4, as well as UI enhancements for Game Base and Trophy cards on the PS5.
The Game Haus

Is Nintendo Switch Sports Multiplayer?

Over a decade ago, the first iteration of the sports game debuted on the Nintendo Wii. Releasing this year, the brand new entry releases on the Nintendo Switch. With brand new games, online multiplayer, and even a ranking system, Nintendo Switch Sports is sure to shake up the gaming community when it officially drops. But this then begs the question, what does Nintendo Switch Sports Multiplayer support?
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
