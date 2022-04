Every start to spring do you get disappointed with how much litter you see after the snow melts? Whether it's in parks or on the sides of the highway, litter is everywhere. I don't know why but littering just bothers me. There's this laziness that comes with not throwing garbage away, and it rubs me wrong. All you have to do is wait until you find a garbage can and throw it in there.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO