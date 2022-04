If a beer just won't cut it, three outdoor stadiums in Maine can now sell liquor. A bill changes the liquor licensing laws for outdoor stadiums that will let those venues serve up the hard stuff all the time. Before this bill, if a stadium wanted to serve something outside the beer and wine box would have to get a permit for every event. The new bill passed makes it easier so that stadiums with more than 3,000 seats can sell hard liquor.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO