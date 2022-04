The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Wednesday!. Ball State completed a 3-game series sweep of Western Michigan on Wednesday at home, and the Cardinals punctuated the series in style as freshman pitcher Angelina Russo threw a perfect game in the series finale, striking out ten WMU hitters and never allowing a ball to leave the infield. Russo struck out eight of the first nine hitters that she faced in the game en route to the first-ever perfect game in Ball State program history.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO