Police report finding loaded revolver in suspect's car, while also searching his home

A Batavia man is in custody and accused of criminal possession of a weapon 2nd following a traffic stop at 12:29 p.m. Monday, when he was allegedly found in possession of a loaded revolver.

While Lorenzo Baker, no age provided, was being stopped by a patrol officer, the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at his residence, 36 Dellinger Ave. upper, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say that additional evidence was found in Baker's residence.

Given the ongoing nature of this investigation, police say they are not releasing further information about the nature of the investigation or what was located in the residence.

Baker was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or a partially secured bond of $75,000.

Baker is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Reader-submitted photos.