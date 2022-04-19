ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

LEAF Announces More Than $50,000 in Spring Education Grants

By Sarah Mueller
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud area non-profit has awarded over $50,000 in education-related grants this spring. District 742’s Local Education Activities Foundation (LEAF) has officially announced the recipients of their spring 2022 grants....

mix949.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Lindale ISD Education Foundation awards more than $37,000 in classroom grants

The Lindale ISD Education Foundation has awarded $37,619 to Lindale ISD teachers. The money will be used to purchase new and innovative tools for classrooms. Funds provided by the foundation will directly benefit students in the district and will make a positive difference for them, according to a press release from the foundation.
LINDALE, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Spring leaf collection, summer programming, reunion news and more

Richland’s spring leaf collection will take place April 6. All bags must be out prior to 6 a.m. that day. All leaves and vegetative clippings must be in biodegradable paper bags for pick up. Plastic bags are not acceptable. Please limit each bag to 40 pounds. Tree trimmings must be tied/bound no larger than 3 inches in diameter and not to exceed 48 inches in length.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MIX 94.9

LEAF Fundraising For Homeless St. Cloud Students Throughout April

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization is raising money to help support homeless students in St. Cloud. The District 742 Local Education and Activities Foundation has officially declared April “Homeless Student Awareness Month.”. Throughout the month, the organization will be collecting donations that will be used to help provide...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Student Council Earns National Recognition

SARTELL -- The Sartell High School student council has earned some national recognition. The group has been awarded the 2022 National Gold Council of Excellence by National Student Council. National Student Council provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Career Exploration Option For St. Cloud Students

St. Cloud District 742 students have an opportunity to explore careers. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and Laurie Putnam, Assistant Superintendent District 742 joined me on WJON today. St. Cloud School students have an opportunity to participate in an EPIC event. EPIC stands for Exploring Potential Interests in Careers. EPIC is a community collaborative which has grown in the past 2 to 3 years providing opportunity for future workforce in the St. Cloud community.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

City of St. Cloud Compost Bags With Drawstrings?

The city of St. Cloud hasn't given up on the possibility of draw strings for the clear/white compost city bags. Maintenance Supervisor for St. Cloud Public Works Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says they are always looking for vendors who offer draw strings for their compost bags because he knows they are popular. Legatt says the draw strings and bags as a whole need to meet Biodegradable Product Institute standards. He says they have testing requirements for that product to meet to be compostable. Legatt says they are working with vendors to create this drawstring. He says it has to be so thick, strong and sturdy. Legatt says that draw string isn't breaking down in testing within 90 days to meet compostability standard therefore it's not BPI certified. He says it has to be durable enough that also breaks down to meet standards.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Spring Education Grants#District 742#Pakrat#Pakcat#Chinese#Spanish#Apollo#Leaf
MIX 94.9

Zoning Board Tables Request to Expand SE St. Cloud Homeless Shelter

ST. CLOUD -- After a more than 2 1/2 hour public hearing with nearly 30 speakers, a request to allow a southeast St. Cloud homeless shelter to expand has been tabled. Homeless Helping Homeless operates the Lincoln Center on Lincoln Avenue Southeast. They were asking to Zoning Board of Appeals to amend their Conditional Use Permit to allow them to go from 20 overnight guests up to 50 with 29 of those being homeless people and the rest staff and volunteers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

High School Seniors Strive To Make Their St. Louis Park School More Sustainable

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — As we approach Earth Day, we wanted to tell you about a local group of students that caught our eye. Our Erin Hassanzadeh went out to Groves Academy in St. Louis Park to meet a few seniors who have a big vision: to make their school more sustainable. She shows us how they’re making it happen, and the message they want other students to hear. Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference. But there’s nothing small about the vision these students have for their school. “Last year we really realized a lot of us are...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Detroit

Michigan Partners With NPS To Improve Accessibility To National Parks

(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan and the National Park Service (NPS) are teaming up to improve access to national parks in the region. With a rise in park popularity, the agency along with the state is providing transportation and mobility solutions. NPS will begin reaching out to mobility companies this summer to develop ideas. Officials say the partnership is part of a cross-departmental collaboration with other state agencies including the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor and Economic Development, and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. The State of Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy