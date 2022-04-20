Ranger, Kathleen Jo

Joseph Raymond Neiswender, 64, of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away at his home on November 3rd, 2021. He was born in Pottsville, PA on February 26, 1957 and graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas, NV. He worked in the Printing Industry in Las Vegas, NV, Hamburg, PA and then in Klamath Falls, OR, before taking a job with the Oregon Child Development Coalition where he worked as a bus driver doing what he loved the most, spending time with children and making sure they were safe. He then retired from that position to take a job as a Home Health Care Worker. He was well known in the Klamath Basin and surrounding areas for his lead guitar work and management of the classic rock band Fat Fredi. He was also an avid Gold Miner and did numerous Rock and Mineral Shows. Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Neiswender; son and granddaughter Kyle and Lillian Neiswender, step-daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren Lynn, Randy, Sage and Cooper Mendre, Son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson Chrys Dawes, Avory and Khrystina Dawes, Kirsten Hess and Ryan Dawes. Joe was preceded in death by his step-daughter Tanya Dawes. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2 p.m. in the Klamath Falls First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St. The service will also be broadcast live on Facebook at Klamath Falls UMC and uploaded the next day to You Tube.
