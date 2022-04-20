ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Ranger, Kathleen Jo

Cover picture for the articleKathleen Jo Ranger, age 69, passed away at home in Klamath Falls, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 6, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 14, 1952 in Portland, Oregon to Richard and Eunice (Norris) Jamison. She was a 1970 graduate of David Douglas...

Taylor, Billy Frank

Billy Frank Taylor Passed away April 15, 2022, Billy Frank Taylor, 90. He was born 12-21-31 in Simon, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Joellen Illian Taylor, married 52 years. He is also survived by two children, Larry and Sharleen Taylor and Cindy and Joe Gautney from Topeka, Kansas. Also, stepchildren Linda and Dennis Campbell, Richard and Dana Elzner, Alan Elzner, Jeanne Shockley and sisters Joyce Guthrie, Betty Winebarger, Vi Miland and Glenda Comer, and numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Preceded in death by stepson Robert Elzner, nephew Sherman Taylor, brothers Alan and Marie Taylor, Jake and Helen Taylor, and sisters Ivaline Phillips and Mary Deets. Bill farmed and worked in the Malin area most of his grown life. He also worked in potatoes for Cecil, Vince, and Jim Cheyne and others and then retired from Bailey and Trotman at 80 years of age. He loved to fish and hunt and his favorite quarry was anything that would bite. His memorial will be in Malin at a later date.
Yadon, Carole Joan

Carole Joan Yadon aka Inski, 83, passed away on Monday Apr. 11th, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 17th, 1938 in Lewiston, Idaho to parents Bill and Agnes Ervin. Carole attended Sacred Heart Academy and attended an all girls Catholic college in San Francisco following her high school graduation. She then married her high school sweetheart Warren Yadon. They were married 51 years until Warren's passing in 2008. Carole's parents raised and trained racehorses and she followed in their footsteps. She had a great love for horses and was a 4-H leader when her children were young. She enjoyed being on the racetrack with her husband and children and had numerous winning thoroughbred horses. Her second love was all things fishing. Her and Warren traveled coast to coast looking for the next best fishing spot. She particularly enjoyed fishing in Upper Klamath Lake and Brookings, OR. She provided her expertise in numerous jobs before retiring from Jeld-Wen at age 65. Her next great love was reading and she had thousands of books both digital and paperback. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with Warren in their motorhome. Her and Warren used some of that time to take the trip of a lifetime to Alaska. They also loved to snowbird in Arizona to soak up the sun. Together Warren and Carole had three children; two daughters and a son. She also raised her niece Claudia Sharp. She was always there for her children and grandchildren and loved getting to visit and spend time with each. Carole is survived by her children Patrick Yadon, Marla Yadon, and Colleen and Brent Sandbach; Grandchildren Whitney Tanis, Carson Cummins, Trenda Anderson, Lexie Yadon, Arika Sandbach and Niece Claudia Sharp. She was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Bill Ervin. The service will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Friday April 22nd at 11am, followed immediately by a reception in the Parish Hall. Graveside burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery following reception.
Neiswender, Joseph Raymond

Joseph Raymond Neiswender, 64, of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away at his home on November 3rd, 2021. He was born in Pottsville, PA on February 26, 1957 and graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas, NV. He worked in the Printing Industry in Las Vegas, NV, Hamburg, PA and then in Klamath Falls, OR, before taking a job with the Oregon Child Development Coalition where he worked as a bus driver doing what he loved the most, spending time with children and making sure they were safe. He then retired from that position to take a job as a Home Health Care Worker. He was well known in the Klamath Basin and surrounding areas for his lead guitar work and management of the classic rock band Fat Fredi. He was also an avid Gold Miner and did numerous Rock and Mineral Shows. Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Neiswender; son and granddaughter Kyle and Lillian Neiswender, step-daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren Lynn, Randy, Sage and Cooper Mendre, Son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson Chrys Dawes, Avory and Khrystina Dawes, Kirsten Hess and Ryan Dawes. Joe was preceded in death by his step-daughter Tanya Dawes. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2 p.m. in the Klamath Falls First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St. The service will also be broadcast live on Facebook at Klamath Falls UMC and uploaded the next day to You Tube.
