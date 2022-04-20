Ranger, Kathleen Jo

Carole Joan Yadon aka Inski, 83, passed away on Monday Apr. 11th, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 17th, 1938 in Lewiston, Idaho to parents Bill and Agnes Ervin. Carole attended Sacred Heart Academy and attended an all girls Catholic college in San Francisco following her high school graduation. She then married her high school sweetheart Warren Yadon. They were married 51 years until Warren's passing in 2008. Carole's parents raised and trained racehorses and she followed in their footsteps. She had a great love for horses and was a 4-H leader when her children were young. She enjoyed being on the racetrack with her husband and children and had numerous winning thoroughbred horses. Her second love was all things fishing. Her and Warren traveled coast to coast looking for the next best fishing spot. She particularly enjoyed fishing in Upper Klamath Lake and Brookings, OR. She provided her expertise in numerous jobs before retiring from Jeld-Wen at age 65. Her next great love was reading and she had thousands of books both digital and paperback. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with Warren in their motorhome. Her and Warren used some of that time to take the trip of a lifetime to Alaska. They also loved to snowbird in Arizona to soak up the sun. Together Warren and Carole had three children; two daughters and a son. She also raised her niece Claudia Sharp. She was always there for her children and grandchildren and loved getting to visit and spend time with each. Carole is survived by her children Patrick Yadon, Marla Yadon, and Colleen and Brent Sandbach; Grandchildren Whitney Tanis, Carson Cummins, Trenda Anderson, Lexie Yadon, Arika Sandbach and Niece Claudia Sharp. She was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Bill Ervin. The service will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Friday April 22nd at 11am, followed immediately by a reception in the Parish Hall. Graveside burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery following reception.

